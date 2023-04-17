For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hot weather is set to reach the UK with clear skies and sunshine expected in most areas after a gloomy first half of April, the Met Office said in its latest forecast.

Conditions have remained wet for most parts of the country so far, but the forecaster predicts clouds will clear and make way for summer, with temperatures expected to be slightly below or close to 20C in several parts.

Over the weekend, temperatures in Northern Ireland reached 18C, making Sunday the warmest day of the year so far.

On Monday, the weather was fairly cloudy initially, with patchy rain over parts of England. Most areas, however, are expected to become “brighter” later in the day, especially inland eastern and southeastern England.

Some eastern coastal areas may remain dull, but the afternoon is expected to mostly be dry with scattered showers in the north and west.

Overnight, most areas are expected to be dry with clear spells, although North Sea coastal areas may remain cloudy. Central and southern England are expected to witness cloudy weather later in the night.

Temperatures are expected to be colder than the previous night.

On Tuesday, early morning clouds are expected to break and clear, albeit slowly for some coastal areas in eastern Scotland.

Conditions are then expected to be fine and dry with plenty of sunshine for most areas. It is, however, expected to be windier than on Monday.

In its long range forecast, the Met Office said temperatures are expected to remain “close to average”. The conditions will largely remain fine, with dry weather, but chance remains of showers centred mainly in the south.

Temperatures will be warm towards the end of the month, especially in the west and northwest, although some eastern coasts may stay cooler and perhaps locally chilly overnight in sheltered parts.