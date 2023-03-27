UK weather: Met Office reveals when warmer temperatures due to hit UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spring has officially sprung and warmer temperatures are on the horizon for the UK as the Met Office predicted that temperatures will climb higher in the coming days.

Although it’s a cold and frosty start of the week for many people, the mercury is set to rise overall as the week progresses, reaching double digits by the middle of the week, the forecaster said.

Many parts of the country will still experience some showers and winds but temperatures will begin to get largely settled and close to the average for this time of the month as the week ends and before we enter the warmer season.

On Monday, a few showers will be feeding across the coasts of east Scotland and east England, but it will mostly be a dry day with good sunny spells. Light winds will persist but the weather will be largely pleasant despite colder air.

Looking ahead to Tuesday through Thursday, the forecast called for generally unsettled and windy conditions at times, with bands of rain moving east and north on Tuesday and Wednesday, and showery conditions quite widely by Thursday.

However, temperatures are expected to rise, with Wednesday feeling notably warmer.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said that while “continued bands of showers or rain” are expected throughout the rest of the week, temperatures will begin to rise by Wednesday, reaching up to 15C by Thursday.

Moving on to the weekend, some dry weather is expected in parts of the north and east on Friday, but heavy rain and strong winds will move in from the west or southwest through the day.

There is some uncertainty in the details, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds are likely to affect parts of the south and west.

By April, there may be a greater chance of drier conditions across the north, albeit with some overnight frost. Further south, there is a higher likelihood of further wet weather at times. Overall, temperatures are expected to average out close to normal.