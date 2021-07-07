UK weather: Washout Wednesday sees flood alerts remain in place

Flood alerts have remained in place for parts of the UK as unsettled weather and heavy showers are set to continue.

Today will see a cloudy start with some showers, especially in the northeast and southwest of the UK.

Sunny spells will develop by the afternoon, according to the Met Office.

But by this evening, and England’s Euro 2020 semifinal against Denmark at Wembley, scattered heavy showers are expected, with possible thunder too, the forecaster said.

Torrential rain of between 16 to 32mm per hour is forecast to fall in some areas – including parts of Durham, Hull, Lincoln, London, Newport, Norfolk, Nottinghamshire, Peterborough, Somerset, Stoke-on-Trent, and Wolverhampton.

In England, flood alerts – which urge people to be prepared for “possible” flooding – remain in place for the Upper River Loddon in Berkshire, and the River Blackwater and The Cove Brook in Hampshire.

In Scotland, flood alerts are in place for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Dundee and Angus, Fife, Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside, and Tayside.

Despite the threat of heavy rain, temperatures will be very mild with highs of 20C throughout the whole of the UK.

The heavy showers are expected to die out by midnight to leave a mostly dry night with occasional clear spells and a few mist patches by dawn.

Last weekend, heavy rainfall caused Edinburgh to be hit with flash flooding. Footage shows shoppers dodging the rainwater that leaked into a brand new shopping centre, the St James Quarter, which only opened last month.

Images on social media also showed a couple climbing onto the bench of a bus stop to prevent themselves from getting soaked as the streets were completely flooded.

Trains were also stopped between Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley due to the railway being submerged in water.

However there is some good news for Brits staycationing during the pandemic after this week’s wash-out weather.

The Met Office has predicted that there will be an “increased change of some very warm or hot spells” between 19 July and 2 August.