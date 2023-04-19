Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK weather: Britain set for sudden drop in temperatures after hot spell

Parts of UK to become cloudier, cooler, and unsettled after 21C temperatures this week

Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 19 April 2023 06:05
Comments
<p>People enjoy the warm weather and sunshine on New Brighton beach</p>

People enjoy the warm weather and sunshine on New Brighton beach

(Getty Images)

The UK is set to experience a sudden drop in temperatures with cold weather and even snow predicted in the coming days after a hot spell this week, according to new forecasts by the Met Office.

Despite recent warm weather, low pressure is expected to take over early next week, bringing an icy chill, weather maps show.

Overnight on Tuesday, temperatures remained on the colder side after Britain recorded its warmest day of the year this week, with temperatures touching 21C in certain parts.

The mercury is set to start dropping from Wednesday with temperatures expected to be “cooler than recent days”, the Met Office said.

On Wednesday, much of Northern Ireland and Scotland saw a chilly but sunny start with showers that will clear in the southwest as the day progresses, leaving southern areas mostly dry with variable cloud, while elsewhere will be fine and sunny, albeit cooler than recent days.

Recommended

However, from Thursday to Saturday, the country will gradually become cloudier, cooler, and unsettled, with rain or showers affecting many areas by the end of Saturday.

In the weekly forecast, unsettled conditions are also expected on Sunday, with showers or longer spells of rain for most areas. Although some sunny spells are expected away from more persistent areas of rain, windy conditions are expected further north.

The start of the following week is expected to see a north-easterly flow across northern areas, leading to temperatures widely below average and the risk of a wintry shower.

Further south, there is more uncertainty with a chance of more organised rain at times, but a mixture of sunny spells and showers for most.

Recommended

The risk of rain and wintry showers affecting northern areas will reduce through the period, while more settled conditions further south may be replaced by an increasing likelihood of cloud and rain.

Although temperatures will be below average early in this period, they are likely to return to around average soon.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in