People enjoy the sun on Southend beach in Essex during a UK heatwave (PA)

Most of the country is expected to see another day of hot and dry weather, after temperatures have soared into the late 20s and early 30Cs this week.

Road melting has been reported across the country during the heat, including in Cornwall, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Worcestershire - all covered a extreme heat warning due to expire at the end of the day.

Despite the warm weather, parts of the country have been hit with hail over the past week, which has crushed gardens and smashed windows in some places. In Leicestershire, residents described it as the size of tennis balls.

The heatwave is expected to continue until the weekend, when the weather is expected to take a more unsettled turn and temperatures due to fall back towards average.