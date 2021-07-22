UK weather news live: Roads melt in heatwave as thundery showers expected at weekend
Most of the country is expected to see another day of hot and dry weather, after temperatures have soared into the late 20s and early 30Cs this week.
Road melting has been reported across the country during the heat, including in Cornwall, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Worcestershire - all covered a extreme heat warning due to expire at the end of the day.
Despite the warm weather, parts of the country have been hit with hail over the past week, which has crushed gardens and smashed windows in some places. In Leicestershire, residents described it as the size of tennis balls.
The heatwave is expected to continue until the weekend, when the weather is expected to take a more unsettled turn and temperatures due to fall back towards average.
Thursday’s forecast
Here is what the Met Office says about the forecast for today:
“Another hot, dry and sunny day for most. Isolated afternoon showers may affect parts of Wales, northern and central England and more cloud in western parts turning sunshine more hazy. Cloudier in the far north.”
Roads melt across country
The blistering temperatures of the last few days have led to roads melting in several areas of England, with the surface sticking to car tyres.
Road crews have sought to alleviate disruption by spreading grit and dust on the asphalt to create temporary solid surfaces until more extensive examinations and repairs can be undertaken.
Road melting has been reported in places such as Cornwall, Somerset, Worcestershire and Staffordshire.
Celine Wadhera and Liam James report:
Hello and welcome to our rolling coverage of UK weather amid the current heatwave.
