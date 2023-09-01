UK to be hit with mini heatwave as temperatures soar to 28C

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is set for a mini heatwave next week as temperatures could reach 28C due to an ‘Iberian plume’ headed for the country.

Temperatures could reach up to 28C in London next week, meaning it will be hotter than Portugal and Spain in the UK.

Lisbon is only set to reach 23-24C on Tuesday and Wednesday, while 26C is forecast in Madrid.

London temperatures will reach a high of 28C on Thursday, according to the Met Office, while temperatures in the Midlands are predicted to reach 25C on Wednesday, and 27C the following day in Birmingham.

It comes after a chilly British summer and weeks of unsettled conditions, thunderstorms and downpours in the UK.

The change in conditions is partly due to the effects of Hurricane Franklin, which lashed Bermuda with winds of up to 105mph this week.

The position of the tropical storm is causing a flow of warm air to move north from southern Europe, the Meteorological Office said, so forecasters believe warm weather could last until well into September.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “As we head through the weekend into early next week, temperatures are trending upwards, especially in the south.

Many areas in the UK will see ‘large amounts of sunshine’ next week, (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

‘By the middle of next week, we could see temperatures reaching the mid-20s Celsius in the south east – or even a little higher, perhaps 26 – 27C – and sunny skies with high pressure influencing our weather and spreading across the UK.”

The Met Office’s long range forecast from September 5 to September 14 predicts that many areas in the UK will see “large amounts of sunshine”.

It says: “This period begins with high pressure probably centred to the east of the UK, maintaining mostly dry conditions across the country.

“Many areas will see large amounts of sunshine, although it will be on the breezy side, especially in the south and west.

“With time, the high pressure over the country is likely to drift a little further eastwards, though it is most likely to remain dry for many.

“Weak weather fronts will try to bring cloud and outbreaks of rain into western areas at times possibly drawing up warm humid air from the near continent bringing the possibility of heavy showers and thunderstorms to some western and southwestern parts.

“Temperatures are likely to be often above average especially away from coastal areas where onshore breezes occur.”