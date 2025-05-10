Temperatures soar across the UK – but thunder and lightning may be on the way

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Temperatures across the UK are set to reach highs of 25C to 26C for much of the weekend – but a record-breaking sunny spell is then under threat from “vigorous thunderstorms” and heavy rain.

The beginning of May has been bathed in sunshine making it the driest start to spring in 69 years, according to the Environment Agency.

But flooding, lightning and even hail could bring the sunny spell, which could see highs of 26C across Sunday and Monday, to a dramatic close.

open image in gallery ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

The Met Office said from Saturday night, into Sunday morning, there is an increasing chance of rain, showers and isolated thunderstorms moving northwards across the southwest of the UK.

By Monday, the storm could cover western parts of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

open image in gallery Parts of the UK are braced for a damp start ( PA Wire )

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Harris, urged Brits to stay up to date with any severe weather warnings which may be issued.

He said: “On Monday itself, we could see some particularly vigorous thunderstorms developing, most likely in Wales and parts of southern England, whilst elsewhere during this whole period, dry, fine, and increasingly warm conditions are expected.

“Should these thunderstorms develop, especially on Monday, there is potential for 25-35mm of rain to fall in an hour or so which may lead to some localised surface water flooding.

“Hail, lightning, and isolated strong wind gusts would be additional hazards.”

open image in gallery ( Met Office )

The rain will come as a relief to some farmers in England, as March was the driest since 1961 and April received just half its normal rainfall.

The dry spell has forced farmers to start irrigating crops earlier with reservoir levels either notably low or exceptionally low across the North East and North West of England.

Both these regions have seen their driest start to the year since 1929.

The Met Office clocked an average of 228.9 hours of sunshine across last month, meaning the UK recorded its sunniest April since the series began in 1910. This follows the sunniest March since records began for England.

May started off with the hottest day of the year so far as the Met Office recorded 29.3C in London.

The chance of showers persists into Tuesday across the far south, with higher pressure once again becoming dominant and eventually clearing the showers away.

Much of the UK will have another bright sunny day on Tuesday, with the settled conditions covering the vast majority of the UK by Wednesday and likely to remain through the week.