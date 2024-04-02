Temperatures to soar above average for April after Easter weekend washout

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Temperatures are set to soar above average this week with forecasts of up to 18C expected across the UK, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster said maximum temperatures across the country could reach up to 18C by Thursday, which is 4C warmer than the 12C average for this time of year.

Temperatures will reach 17C on Tuesday which will continue throughout Wednesday, before increasing to 18C throughout Thursday and Friday.

“When we do see some drier and brighter weather this week, temperatures will climb above average for early April - good news for gardeners,” the Met Office said on X.

Tuesday is set to be cloudy with rain across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Sunny spells and showers are set for England and Wales.

Showers and longer spells of rain are forecast between Wednesday and Friday, with drier weather in the north of the UK, the Met Office said.

It comes after the forecaster warned heavy rain and strong winds could cause travel chaos and pose a risk to life in the run-up to the Easter weekend.

Parts of the UK were set to be battered by downpours as travellers returned home with 106 flood alerts in place.

Rain was expected to sweep across the country after an Easter weekend of varied weather, including heavy downpours and gusty winds on Good Friday followed by warm sunny spells and 15C highs on Saturday.

The Environment Agency issued three flood warnings, across Dorset on the south coast of England, and 106 flood alerts were active across the south.

The warmer weather follows a forecast of heavy rain a gusty winds that hit the UK over Easter (PA Wire)

Met Office outlook

Tuesday:

Rather cloudy on Tuesday with outbreaks of rain in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Sunny spells and showers for much of England and Wales, these turning heavy during the afternoon.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Largely unsettled and cloudy with showers and longer spells of rain on Wednesday, but drier in the far north. Further rain from the west on Thursday and Friday. Average temperatures.