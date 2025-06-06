Met Office issue thunderstorm weather warning as UK braces for wet weekend
The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning in parts of England and Wales as the UK braces for a weekend washout.
The yellow weather warning on Saturday covers southern England, parts of the midlands, London, east England and south Wales.
Frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of Saturday before fading from the west during the mid to late afternoon.
The Met Office warned 10-15 mm of rain could fall in less than an hour, whilst some places could see 30-40 mm of rain over several hours from successive showers and thunderstorms.
The storm could also bring lightning, hail and strong, gusty winds which will cause additional hazards.
Thunderstorms could cause delays to public transport and driving conditions could also be affected by spray and standing water leading to longer journey times.
Damage to buildings from lightening strikes and short term loss of power is also likely, the Met Office warned.
It comes after Britain saw the sunniest and warmest start to spring on record.
More follows...
