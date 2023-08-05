For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is braced for torrential rain and 70mph winds on Saturday as Storm Antoni barrels towards Britain, with warnings for flooding across parts of the country.

Storm Antoni is set to bring "unseasonably" strong winds and heavy downpours that are likely to disrupt travel and cause flooding. The storm is expected to bring gusts of up to 70mph in coastal areas and 50mph inland.

Some areas could see as much as 60mm of rainfall on Saturday, with five warnings including wind, heavy rain and thunderstorm covering the south of England, Wales, Northern Ireland parts of Scotland.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said the storm, the first to be named this season, will bring “potentially disruptive” weather as it moves from west to east.

He said that the strongest winds will affect parts of south-west England and south-west Wales, where amber weather warnings are in place on Saturday, with gusts reaching in excess of 70mph.

With Britain set for another weekend of miserable weather ahead, here we take a look at which parts of the country have been warned to brace for possible flooding, torrential rain and strong winds:

Where are the weather warnings in place?

Two weather warnings are in force on Saturday as Storm Antoni is set to hit (Met Office)

Two yellow weather warnings were initially issued, for rain in Northern Ireland from midnight until 11am on Saturday and for wind in south west England from 8am to 8am.

These have now been upgraded, with five warnings now in place.

Two more serious amber warnings are in place for parts of Devon and Somerset and west Wales, from 11am to 7pm on Saturday.

A further yellow warning for thunderstorms in London and the south east of England is in place from 11am until 10pm.

And another yellow warning for rain has also been announced for the Glasgow area, from 10.10am to 4pm on Saturday.

Five weather warnings are now in place for Saturday (Met Office)

“Unseasonably” wet and windy conditions could cause some disruption on Saturday morning, the Met Office has warned, adding that homes and businesses could be flooded with fast flowing or deep floodwater possible.

Some communities could also be cut off by flooded roads, with spray and flooding potentially facilitating difficult driving conditions alongside road closures, the forecaster said.

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, Met Office warned, with damage to buildings, power cuts and disruption to travel possible.

The south west of the country has multiple alerts for wind, rain and thunderstorms (Met Office)

Where are the flood warnings in place?

The Environment Agency has issued 17 flood alerts across the UK, spanning various locations including Somerset, Bristol and London.

Our map below shows where flood warnings are currently in place as Storm Antoni approaches the UK:

Here is the full list of flood alerts: