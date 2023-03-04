For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mostly calm and dry conditions will continue in most parts of the UK this weekend before giving way to a freezing start to next week as temperatures are expected to dip along with snowfall.

Temperatures are forecast to plummet on Monday and Tuesday, touching -3C in Scotland and -2C in north west and east of England.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for two days beginning from early Monday across northern Scotland and north east England, with the Yorkshire and Humber area also covered by a larger yellow weather warning on Tuesday.

The affected areas are likely to experience power outages, delays to road, rail and air travel, icy surfaces and some rural communities may be cut off by the freezing conditions.

The Met Office says the conditions "are likely to cause some disruption to travel with a small chance of more widespread disruption for some".

The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: "Very cold air will spread across the UK from late on Sunday through early next week.

"This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and in excess of 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels.

"With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast for the latest information."

The Met Office has also predicted a few fresh showers in parts of Scotland and eastern England over this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued Level 2 and Level 3 Cold Weather Alerts for the whole of England ahead of next week.

It means the agency is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of the weather, such as people with medical conditions or over the age of 65.

Additional reporting by agencies