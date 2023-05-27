Exact date UK is set to swelter through hottest day of the year so far

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK could see the hottest day of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 24C by Sunday.

The Met Office has indicated a predominantly dry and sunny outlook for the UK in its latest forecast, with warm temperatures expected across the country for the bank holiday weekend, which also coincides with the beginning of half-term school holidays.

This comes after widespread dry weather with ample sunshine on Thursday, contributing to some of the warmest days experienced in the UK so far this year.

The highest temperature of 2023 was recorded in Cardiff on Monday at a balmy 23.4C.

Forecaster Simon Partridge said it could get even warmer over the weekend with highs of 24C possible in south-east Wales and around the Bristol Channel on Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re slowly getting there. Hints of summer,” Mr Partridge said, adding: “For a bank holiday weekend it’s pretty rare to be that dry and sunny I guess, so we’re not doing too bad.”

The weather is expected to feature variable cloud cover with extended periods of sunny spells, particularly across southern England.

Scotland may experience cloudier conditions with some patchy drizzle. Fresh winds are predicted along northern and southern coasts.

The northwest may experience more cloud cover, accompanied by occasional patchy rain. Temperatures will be warm during the day, although nights may be cooler.

The favourable weather conditions are anticipated to continue into the following week. Many regions can expect predominantly fine and settled weather, although some northern and eastern areas may feel cooler, particularly with sea breezes.

High-pressure systems will dominate the weather, providing dry conditions for much of the country. There is a possibility of weak frontal systems bringing patchy rain to the far north, and over time, there may be an increased chance of showers, potentially thundery, moving northward or developing in southern areas.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average, except for coastal areas where onshore breezes develop. Winds will generally be light, although southern coastal areas and the far north may sometimes experience stronger gusts.