Torrential rain warnings have been issued by forecasters as the remnants of hurricanes Lee and Nigel are set to batter Britain.

The Met Office put in place yellow weather warnings across the UK on Wednesday, as the tail end of Hurricane Lee is set to lash the country before the end of Hurricane Nigel rolls in.

Grahame Madge, Met Office spokesperson, said: “These systems have a long reach, it will increase rainfall rates and also winds to bring unsettled weather to the UK.”

The tail end of Hurricane Lee is set to lash the country before it is replaced by Hurricane Nigel (PA)

The southeast of England is expected to be hit the hardest overnight, according to the Met Office, with the yellow weather warning for rain in place from 4pm on Wednesday through to 3am on Thursday.

The forecaster warned of the risk of flooding to homes, businesses and roads in the area, which could disrupt travel. It also fears interruption to power supplies and other services.

Warnings for rain have also been issued for northwest England and parts of Wales but are only in place until 6pm. However, flooding and power cuts in these areas are as “likely”, the forecaster warned.

Parts of Scotland are also under an alert for high winds until 7pm, bringing a risk of power cuts, travel delays, and large waves in coastal areas.

The Met Office has put in place yellow weather warnings across the UK on Wednesday (Met Office)

One flood warning is in place at Keswick Campsite in the Lake District, while 15 more alerts have been issued across the UK for “possible” flooding.

It comes after “intense amounts” of rainfall were seen over the weekend when more than 10,000 lightning strikes were recorded and downpours forced a Butlin’s holiday resort in Minehead, Somerset, and Exeter Airport to close temporarily.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms may hit parts of the UK on Thursday and Friday but the Met Office said they were not expected to be as severe as those on Sunday.

The forecaster predicts for Thursday: “Sunny spells and heavy blustery showers, with the odd rumble of thunder. Winds generally light outside of showers in the south, but still windy in the north.”

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, the Met Office said the weather would ease with sunnier spells expected and no weather warnings forecast. Although it will be heavy and thundery at times and “remaining blustery”, with scattered showers, it said.