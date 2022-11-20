For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Icy winds and heavy downpours are heading for the UK this week as temperatures are set to plunge to freezing in parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice for areas in Scotland between 8pm Sunday and 9.30am Monday, a warning for wind in South West England, and a warning for rain across South Wales between 6am and 6pm on Monday.

Strong gales are likely to reach up to 65mph on land and between 70-80mph in coastal areas as Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said that two areas of low pressure were set to bring “very wet and windy weather”.

“We’ve got two areas of low pressure that are coming towards the UK tonight and into tomorrow,” he said.

“First one’s towards the north-west of Northern Ireland and the second one’s coming up in Ireland and South West England.

“They’re going to bring some very wet and windy weather.”

The forecaster added that while there is uncertainty around the weather on Monday, there is a risk of strong winds in coastal parts of Cornwall, Devon and South Wales.

Met Office issues three yellow weather warnings across the UK (Met Office)

Mr Burkill said: “Tomorrow, it’s worth bearing in mind there’s a bit of uncertainty around this, so different models are doing slightly different things with the track of that low pressure.

“Particularly on your coastal parts of Cornwall, Devon and South Wales, there is the risk of some significantly strong winds.”

He said that the winds could impact travel from airports in the region, such as Cardiff Airport and Exeter Airport.

Mr Burkill added that while no warning was in place yet, there could also be “significant” rain in western areas of Wales and Northern Ireland on Monday.

‘Wet and windy’ weather in store for this week (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Temperatures are also expected to drop to as low as -4C (24.8F) in parts of the country on Monday morning.

“It’s going to be quite cold towards particularly north-eastern UK,” Mr Burkill said.

“So, temperatures around minus four perhaps. And so that that brings the risk of ice and fog, so it’s difficult driving conditions there.”

UK five-day forecast

This Evening and Tonight:

Showers, some heavy, across northern and eastern parts clearing, although cloudier across the Northern Isles with further rain or showers. Clear spells following with frost and patchy fog particularly northeastern areas. Rain and strong winds into the southwest later.

Monday:

Rain, some heavy, affecting Northern Ireland, Wales and southwest England and moving northeast across central and eastern England. Very windy in the southwest. Fog slow to clear in the northeast.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Unsettled, with sunshine and showers for most. Longer periods of rain are likely for a time on Wednesday, and again later on Thursday. Often windy, with gales in the west.