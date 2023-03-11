UK weather: Snow and ice warnings still in place but colder temperatures ease

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Snow and ice warnings remain in place across parts of northern England and Scotland, as colder temperatures that have swept the UK are easing.

The Met Office notes that the wintry conditions are softening over the weekend but has issued a reminder that a return to colder conditions will be a likely reality for many.

A yellow warning remains in place from northwest England up to Scotland, issued from 6pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday. Further snowfall has the potential to cause disruption on Saturday evening into Sunday, with disruption to roads and railways anticipated.

People sledging in the snow at Bradgate Park in Leicestershire Picture date: Friday March 10, 2023 (PA)

Notably, the Met Office reports that snow accumulations have decreased ever so slightly over the weekend, with areas of northwest England removed from the yellow weather warning where snow is no longer forecast.

However, the UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert across the entirety of England. This is expected to remain in place until 9am on Monday.

“The worst of the snowfall in England is over for now, but further weather warnings will be in force to cover the further hazards brought by frost and ice”, chief forecaster Jason Kelly states.

Again, conditions will remain cold but are not anticipated to be as cold next week as the previous days, the Met Office has confirmed.

“There is an increasingly strong signal for colder air to once again feed into the north of the UK during Monday. This flow is likely to extend southwards with much of the UK likely to be under the influence of colder conditions overnight into Tuesday”, said the Met Office’s deputy chief forecaster Daniel Rudman.

“Tuesday is set to remain a cold day, but it is not expected to be as cold as conditions have been this week, and there will be brighter periods for most. There are likely to be some showers too, although any snow fall is expected be over higher elevations.”

Earlier this week, reality TV series Emmerdale was forced to pause filming as snow swept across the country, with the return of famous dog show Crufts seeing its fluffy contestants arriving in knitwear.

Weather warnings were issued across the nations as the UK battled an Arctic blast, with amber areas – including parts of Manchester and Stoke-on-Trent – engulfed in up to 20cm of snow on Thursday and Friday.