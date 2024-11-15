Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for this weekend and the start of next week.

The agency has warned of up to 20cm of snow in northern England and southern Scotland with a warning covering the region from 10am on Monday to 10am on Tuesday.

Another warning for snow and ice covers northern Scotland from 4pm on Sunday to 11am on Monday.

The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, Rebekah Hicks, said the UK would start to see much colder weather from Sunday as a low pressure system moves in across the north.

She added that the cold weather front could “will likely reach all parts of the UK by midweek”.

“Temperatures will drop as a northerly airflow develops, bringing in colder Arctic air. This introduces the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard,” Ms Hicks said in a statement released by the forecaster.

open image in gallery The Met Office has issued weather warnings for snow and ice for two regions of the UK on Monday ( Met Office )

From Sunday, the agency says showers will turn increasingly wintry with hail, sleet and some snow in northern Scotland, with temperatures falling to near freezing overnight.

On Monday, in northern England and southern Scotland, spells of rain, sleet and snow are likely overnight into Tuesday morning, with snow falling on high ground, “perhaps as much as 15cm to 20cm”.

open image in gallery Temperatures will fall to near freezing on Tuesday morning ( Met Office )

There is also a “small chance” of snow settling on lower ground, said the Met Office, which warned of the possibility of rural communities being cut off and bus and train services being delayed or cancelled.

The agency is forecasting that cold or very cold temperatures are likely to affect most parts of the UK from Tuesday, with wintry showers particulaly in the north and exposed coastal districts.

Looking ahead to the week from Tuesday, a spokesperson said: “Cold or very cold conditions are likely to affect most if not all parts of the UK early in this period, with wintry showers affecting in particular northern parts and exposed coastal districts.

“Overnight frost will likely be widespread and occasionally strong winds will result in significant wind chill.”