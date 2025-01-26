UK weather – live: Storm Herminia brings heavy rain and 80mph winds with new Met Office warnings
Met Office has issued warnings across swathes of the UK as residents brace for wind and rain
Weather warnings have been extended through until Tuesday as a frosty blast named Storm Herminia by European meteorlogists strikes parts of the UK, in the wake of Storm Eowyn’s record-breaking wind speeds.
As parts of the country reel from the damage and disruption caused by Storm Eowyn on Friday, described as “unprecedented on every level” by Northern Ireland’s first minister, the Met Office issued a host of new weather warnings for wind and rain across much of the UK.
As Storm Herminia brought thunderstorms and winds of up to 82mph in Cornwall on Sunday morning, the Environment Agency issued more than 30 flood alerts across southern England, including one more severe flood warning, as forecasters warn of up to 80mm of rain in some areas.
It comes just two days after Storm Eowyn caused widespread damage to the electricity network, leaving one million people without power across the UK and Ireland, after wind speeds topped 114mph in Co Galway, beating the country’s previous record of 113mph set in 1945.
Rail: 'This is where we are, but it is definitely not where anybody wants to be'
"In my previous life, I ran an organisation, at Transport for London, where everything that went wrong was my fault."
That was the rail minister, Lord Hendy, addressing the transport select committee this week. Since he spoke to MPs, an awful lot has gone wrong with the railways in the UK.
On Friday, Storm Eowyn meant no trains ran in Scotland, Northern Ireland or northern England. By Saturday, we imagined things could only get better. Passengers on platform 5 at Newcastle boarded the first train since Thursday to go north. It left on time at 8.41am, as the Scotland-bound passengers settled in for what was scheduled to be an 85-minute sprint to the Scottish capital. The train eventually arrived exactly five hours behind schedule, having averaged just 14mph.
Our travel correspondent Simon Calder reports:
Rail: ‘This is where we are, but it is definitely not where anybody wants to be’
The Man Who Pays His Way: Could this be the end of buck-passing and the start of taking responsibility?
Teenager dies after car hit by falling tree in Scotland amid Storm Eowyn
A teenager has died after his car was struck by a falling tree in Scotland amid Storm Eowyn on Friday.
The incident happened at about 6.45am on the B743 at Mauchline, East Ayrshire, and involved a blue Ford Focus.
The 19-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment but died on Saturday.
Sergeant Chris McColm of the Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died."
Ministers hold emergency Cobra meeting to coordinate storm recovery efforts
Ministers from across the UK held an emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday to co-ordinate recovery efforts, and extra engineers were dispatched from England to Northern Ireland and Scotland.
On Sunday morning, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said 101,000 of its customers remained without electricity after Storm Eowyn. Power has been restored to 183,000.
By 8am on Sunday more than 14,000 SP Energy Networks customers in central and southern Scotland were off-grid though power had been restored to 165,000.
Southern parts of UK facing very wet and windy weather, Met Office warns
Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan has warned of wet and windy weather to come as Storm Herminia lashes Britain in the wake of Storm Eowyn, which was described as likely the most powerful weather system to hit the UK in at least 10 years.
Mr Morgan said: “It’s also going to be wet and windy over the next few days in southern parts of the UK in particular. In most parts of the UK we’re going to have some very wet and at times also very windy weather over today and Monday.
“But from Tuesday onwards, I’m expecting it generally to stay fairly changeable, but some showers at times and quite windy, but not as disruptive as it has been – I think overall, probably warnings are less likely from Tuesday onwards.
“Certainly tonight in the south east of the UK, we could see some briefly very strong winds, and we could also see some very strong winds across Cornwall and Devon tomorrow in particular”.
What is the Environment Agency’s five-day flooding forecast
In its forecast for the next five days, the Environment Agency says: “Local flooding is possible but not expected from surface water today and tomorrow for parts of England, and from rivers in the East Midlands tomorrow.
“Properties may flood and there may be travel disruption. Local flooding is possible from rivers across parts of the South of England on Tuesday with coastal flooding possible in parts of Dorset tomorrow and Tuesday.
“Groundwater flooding is possible but not expected in parts of the South of England from Tuesday.
“Further local flooding from rivers and surface water is possible on Wednesday into Thursday. Land, roads and some properties may flood and there may be travel disruption.”
82mph winds recorded in Cornwall
An 82mph gust was recorded in Predannack, south Cornwall, on Sunday morning.
Forecasters have warned that Devon and Cornwall could experience some very powerful winds later on Sunday. The region is one of many places in the UK subject to Met Office warnings for wind over the next few days.
Storm Herminia map: Where 75mph winds and rain will hit UK
A flurry of fresh weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued until Tuesday after Storm Eowyn battered the British Isles with hurricane-force winds.
You can find out more about when and where the Met Office has issued warnings here:
Storm Herminia map: Where 75mph winds and rain will hit UK today
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings across much of the country this weekend
Thunderstorms and heavy showers moving into Cornwall, Met Office says
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are now moving into Cornwall, the Met Office has said, with forecasters warning of the “potential for a brief spell of very strong, squally winds”.
‘Vast majority’ of ScotRail routes closed all weekend
Most rail passengers in Scotland are still unable to travel, with the last trains on many routes having run on Thursday.
ScotRail posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Work continues to recover the railway from the very significant damage caused by Storm Eowyn. Network Rail Scotland has had teams out since Friday night checking routes for damage and carrying out repair work.
“Network Rail has reported around 400 individual incidents across the network. These include multiple trees on tracks, damaged overhead wires, power supply failures, other objects on the line, and more.
“We have managed to re-open some lines, including between Perth and Inverness, between Inverness and Elgin, between Inverness and Aberdeen, between Dundee and Aberdeen, between Perth and Dundee, between Edinburgh and Tweedbank, between Edinburgh and Dunbar and between Drem and Edinburgh.
"But the vast majority of our routes remain closed while Network Rail continues its inspection and repair work. We hope to be able to operate some more services, but significant disruption continues.
“Customers that have been disrupted due to adverse weather can travel with their existing ticket up to and including Tuesday 28 January. Customers can also apply for a fee-free refund on any unused tickets.”
Met Office issues new weather warnings for wind and rain
The Met Office has updated its weather warnings, with a total of five alerts either now in force or set to come into effect later on Sunday.
A wind warning is in place along the west coast of England, Wales and southwestern Scotland until 5pm on Sunday, with those living west of Plymouth also told to brace for powerful and potentially disruptive winds until 11am, reaching up to 65mph.
A further warning is in place overnight as a spell of powerful winds moves northeastwards from the south coast from Sunday evening, while a rain warning covering southern and central England and Wales is in place from 8am on Sunday to 6am on Monday.
A further warning for wind has also been issued in Northern Ireland from 10am until 7pm.
