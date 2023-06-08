For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britons are set to bathe in scorching weather this weekend as temperatures are expected to rocket.

A “plume of warm air” from the south will raise the mercury, the Met Office has said, with a chance of 30C for some parts of England.

This will mean England could be hotter than Ibiza and Milan - where temperatures will simmer at 28C.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Temperatures will rise later this week and into the weekend, with a plume of warm air being drawn in from the south.

“Temperatures over the weekend could peak around 30C in some parts of England and remain well above average during night-times.”

While the Met Office forecaster said temperatures have the potential to hit 30C, their current weather map shows the hottest confirmed temperature in the UK will be 27C in London, Nottingham, Peterborough and Cambridge.

The Met Office has issued a yellow heat alert for London, the east and west Midlands, and the east, south-east and south-west.

The alert is currently in place from 9am on Friday 9 June to 9am on Monday 12 June.

The yellow heat alert means hot weather may lead to an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for those over 65 years of age along with those who have pre-existing conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, the UKHSA said.

UK five day weather forecast

Tonight:

Cloud in the east will again expand westwards into central areas of England and Scotland overnight. Long clear periods in the west before cloud increases from the southwest later.

Friday:

A cloudy start for many with the cloud retreating eastwards, leaving most with warm sunshine. Outbreaks of showery rain will edge in across the southwest during the day.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Temperatures will rise to end the week and into the weekend though with strengthening winds. A risk of showers, some thundery, particularly in the south on Saturday and Sunday.