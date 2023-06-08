First heat health alert of 2023 as UK to be hotter than Ibiza and Madrid – latest news
Temperatures set to climb to a sweltering 30C in parts of England
The Met Office have issued the first heat alert of the year as parts of the UK are set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend.
Temperatures are expected to hit a scorching 30C in some parts of England as a yellow heat alert was issued for London, the east and west Midlands, and the east, south-east and south-west.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Temperatures will rise later this week and into the weekend, with a plume of warm air being drawn in from the south.
“Temperatures over the weekend could peak around 30°C in some parts of England and remain well above average during night-times.”
A yellow alert means hot weather may lead to an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for those over 65 years of age along with those who have pre-existing conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, the UKHSA said.
The alert is currently in place from 9am on Friday 9 June to 9am on Monday 12 June.
UKHSA issues yellow heat health alert
The UK Health Security Agency, which covers the healthcare sector in England, has issued a Yellow Heat Health Alert.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “In the coming days we are likely to experience our first sustained period of hot weather of the year so far, so it’s important that everyone ensures they keep hydrated and cool while enjoying the sun.
“Forecasted temperatures this week will primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.
“If you have friends, family or neighbours who you know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, it is important you check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”
Should I keep my windows closed or open during a heatwave?
It is about to get hot and the UK is set to expect some more favourable weather conditions in the coming weeks.
But as it gets hotter, the nights can sometimes get unbearable.
It can be tempting to open your windows to let in some fresh air when the weather gets too warm – but should you keep them shut instead?
According to NHS advice, curtains should be kept shut to keep sun-facing rooms as shaded as possible.
Read more here:
Should I keep my windows closed or open during a heatwave?
To open, or not to open? That is the question
How to keep your pet cool and healthy during a heatwave
Learning how to cope in the heat can be a struggle, with the beaming rays of the sun, the inescapable humidity and the ever-rising temperatures tough to handle for many.
With the Met Office forecasting a shift in weather patterns in the UK and a “warm plume” of air with highs of 30C heading our way, just imagine how your pet may be feeling.
Domestic animals don’t have the luxury of being able to say when they’re feeling overheated or dehydrated, which is why you need to learn how to keep your pet as safe and healthy as possible during these extreme weather conditions.
Whether you’re a dog person or own a reptile, this is how to look after your pet properly as the heatwave runs its course.
How to keep your pet safe and healthy during a heatwave
Animals can be prone to overheating as temperatures rise
Temperatures to peak at 30C this weekend, Met Office says
“Coupled with the rise in temperatures is an increase in the likelihood of some potentially heavy and thundery showers, which could bring some localised disruption in the far southwest from as early as late Friday, but more likely more widely into the weekend, though it is not possible to be definitive about exact details this far from the potential event.”
Met Office reveals when ‘warm plume’ will bring 30C heatwave
The Met Office has predicted when the UK will get “a warm plume of air being drawn in from the south” that will bring hotter and more unsettled conditions, and will lead to the first heat-health alert of the year.
The latest weather prediction for the UK comes after reports of the arrival of an “Iberian Plume” from the Iberian Peninsula that cuts across Spain and Portugal.
The current high-pressure system that has been responsible for the recent calm weather is now moving towards Scandinavia, making way for hotter air to move, raising temperatures and introducing some thundery showers later this week and into the weekend.
Met Office reveals when ‘warm plume’ will bring 30C heatwave weather
Welcome to our liveblog where we will keep you updated with the weather as a scorcher is set to hit the UK this weekend. Stay tuned!
