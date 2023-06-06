UK weather: Met Office gives verdict on ‘Iberian plume’ mini heatwave

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain is in for a delightful spell of warm weather this week as temperatures rise due to the arrival of an “Iberian plume” that will bring warm air from Spain.

Although the forecast for Tuesday showed parts of the country may feel cooler, meteorologists predicted sustained sunshine for the rest of the week.

On Tuesday, the Met Office said some early morning clouds will keep temperatures down. While the clouds will move eastward and make way for the sun, some places can remain “rather grey and chilly throughout”.

The best of the sun is again expected in the west, which has witnessed some of the warmest temperatures of the season so far. Eastern areas will continue to experience the lowest temperatures as the east-west weather divide continues.

“As with last week, the sunniest and warmest weather will be to the west of the UK with cooler, cloudier conditions persisting in the east for the next few days,” Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said.

“The cloud will push inland across the country overnight, turning back to the east coast by day,” he said.

“Cloud amounts may vary day to day which will affect the feel of the weather in some areas. There is a small risk of an isolated shower across northern areas on Wednesday.”

Temperatures are expected to be above 20C in some southern and western areas. The north will also enjoy mild temperatures, reaching at least 19C.

On Thursday, temperatures are expected to climb as high pressure continues to dominate. Reports suggest an Iberian plume arriving in the UK.

Iberian plume is a weather phenomenon that brings hot air from the Iberian Peninsula – that cuts across Spain and Portugal – towards the UK. It occurs when a high-pressure system over the Iberian Peninsula pushes warm air northward, resulting in elevated temperatures in the UK.

The warm air mass from the Iberian Peninsula can bring heatwaves and increase temperatures significantly, often resulting in exceptionally warm and sunny conditions in the UK during the summer months.

The Met Office also anticipates temperatures to soar higher as southern areas can expect highs of 27C, which will be the highest for the year so far.

The north, however, will experience slightly cooler temperatures at around 20C.

People bask in the sun in Bournemouth beach (Getty Images)

The highest temperature of the year recorded so far was witnessed in Porthmadog on Sunday at 25C.

This warm trend is expected to continue through Friday and the weekend, but there is a chance of thunderstorms as an area of low pressure moves in from the southwest.

Looking ahead, occasional heavy rain and thunderstorms may occur in the south towards the end of June, but temperatures are expected to remain above average.