First heat health warning of the year issued as temperatures set to soar to 29C

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued the first Heat-Health Alert of the year in six regions of England.

A yellow alert has been issued, meaning hot weather may cause increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for over 65-year-olds and those with pre-existing conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, the UKHSA said.

There is also potential for indoor environments to become very hot, the UKHSA warned.

The alert is currently in place from 9am on Friday 9 June to 9am on Monday 12 June, and if current forecasted temperatures are reached it is likely that there could be some impacts across the health and social care sector.

A yellow alert was issued for London, the east and west Midlands, and the east, south-east and south-west of England, but meteorologists expect the hottest temperatures to be in areas north of London.

It comes as temperatures are expected to get as high as 29C on Saturday, the Met Office said, ahead of the arrival of thundery conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “In the coming days we are likely to experience our first sustained period of hot weather of the year so far, so it’s important that everyone ensures they keep hydrated and cool while enjoying the sun.

“Forecasted temperatures this week will primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Saturday’s weather forecast (The Met Office)

“If you have friends, family or neighbours who you know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, it is important you check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

The UKHSA warned residents of the affected areas to stay out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm, and to close windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun.

Dan Harris, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: ”Temperatures will rise later this week and into the weekend, with a plume of warm air being drawn in from the south. Temperatures over the weekend could peak around 30°C in some parts of England and remain well above average overnight through the weekend.

“Coupled with the rise in temperatures is an increase in the likelihood of some potentially heavy and thundery showers, which could bring some localised disruption for some from late on Friday and into the weekend, though it is not possible to be definitive about exact details this far from the potential event.”

Britons have experienced some of the warmest days of the year in the last two weeks.

In its long-range forecast, the Met Office has predicted “very warm” temperatures throughout June and the beginning of July.