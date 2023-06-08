‘Extreme’ heat warning escalated as UK set to roast in 30C scorcher

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health chiefs have upgraded a yellow alert for the weekend to an amber heat-health alert in five regions as weather forecasters say temperatures could hit 30C.

The amber alert, which covers southeast England, the West Midlands, East Midlands, east of England and the southwest, means there is a greater risk to everyone’s health – and not just the vulnerable.

“There is a high likelihood that forecasted temperatures will be reached rapidly over the weekend in these regions, while we are also likely to see high overnight temperatures,” the UK Health Security Agency said.

The heat is likely to put pressure on the NHS (Getty Images)

A “plume of warm air” from the south is expected to push the mercury up, the Met Office says, with a chance of 30C for some parts of England.

Those areas could be hotter than Ibiza and Milan, where temperatures will reach 28C.

An amber alert indicates the effects are likely to be felt across the whole health service, and the wider population could suffer, not just the most vulnerable.

A yellow alert has also been issued for the northeast, northwest and Yorkshire and Humber regions of England. London remains at this level.

Both alerts cover 9am on Friday to 9am on Monday.

The alerts have been issued under a new colour-coded warning system for heatwaves, launched by the agency and the Met Office.

People ride pedalo and rowing boats in the hot weather on the Serpentine in Hyde Park, in London (PA)

The Met Office has also issued a thunderstorm warning, running from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday, in cities including Manchester, Cardiff and London.

There is a “small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded as a result of heavy rain, forecasters say.

In Canada, intense wildfires in forests have spread from the western provinces to Quebec, creating a smoky haze in the skies over the country and into the US. The wildfires can even been seen from space over northeastern US.

Meteorologists say an El Nino – which causes even higher worldwide temperatures, droughts and floods in some parts – has already started to form.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said this week that carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere, which traps heat, jumped at one of the fastest rates on record in the past year and reached record highs in its annual spring peak.

In the UK, the Met Office said temperatures could hit 28C in London and 27C in Peterborough.