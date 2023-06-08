Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scorching temperatures, tropical cycles and an influx of extreme weather could be on the way due to the return of El Nino.

After three years of the La Nina climate pattern, which often lowers global temperatures, the hotter El Nino phenomenon is back in action, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center.

El Nino describes the unusual warming of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Peru and becomes official when the region’s sea temperatures rise 0.5 °C above average. It is often accompanied by a slowing down or reversal of the easterly trade winds.

El Nino typically brings a rise in global temperatures (PA Wire)

The weather phenomenon’s impact can vary but could bring a dramatic mix of heavy rainfall, droughts and warmer conditions.

This will most evident near Pacific islands where cyclones are predicted, along with heavy rainfall in South America and hot, drought conditions in Australia. The advisory said these impacts would most likely be felt in regions already most affected by climate change.

The last time an El Nino was in place, in 2016, the world saw its hottest year on record. Coupled with warming from climate change, 2023 or 2024 could reach new highs.

“Climate change can exacerbate or mitigate certain impacts related to El Nino,” the advisory said. “For example, El Nino could lead to new records for temperatures, particularly in areas that already experience above-average temperatures.”

A farmer in Australia on his drought stricken farm during an El Nino during the 2000s (Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

El Nino’s influence in the US isn’t expected to be felt during summer but instead become more obvious from this autumn to spring.

Despite the UK breaking heat records last summer during La Nina, the new cycle’s effects will largely be felt in the southern hemisphere over the next few months.

Vietnam's Mekong Delta was heavily hit by the impact of El Nino in 2016 (Getty Images)

Instead, El Nino is set to peak in December and can increase the risk of colder winters in the UK, according to the Met Office.

An El Nino event typically takes place every three to seven years and last for several months at a time. The most extreme cycles took place in both 1997 to 1998 and 2015 to 2016.