For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning that cautions residents about heavy rains in parts of the UK with an increased risk of flooding and disruption.

Parts of the country could once again face severe weather conditions, according to the latest warning by the Met Office. Up to 40mm of rain can fall on the southern coast of England, which has already seen heavy downpours from Storm Debi earlier this week, it said.

The fresh warning went in effect from midnight and will remain in place until 6pm. It covers the entirety of the English south coast, including Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Dorset, East and West Sussex, and substantial parts of Kent and Hampshire.

In southern Wales, the cities of Cardiff, Swansea, and St Davids are also expected to be affected.

Localised flooding and travel disruptions are anticipated during the morning rush hour in the South West and in the afternoon in the South East.

The Met Office has also warned adverse weather conditions could lead to interruptions in power supplies and other essential services.

Meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said the rain will be “slowly tracking its way eastwards” on Thursday, while “gradually clearing away towards the southeast as we go through the afternoon, hence the warning finishing at 6 pm”.

Accompanying the heavy rainfall, strong winds are expected, with coastal areas potentially experiencing gusts of up to 80km/h, and a chance of reaching 97km/h in west Cornwall.

Windy conditions are anticipated to be the most severe early morning. The conditions will gradually ease throughout the day.

While the northern part of the country is expected to have a dry day with some sunshine, an organised band of showers is predicted for Northern Ireland, western Scotland and northern England in the afternoon and evening before clearing.

Ms Glaisyer said the majority of the rain will pass across the country overnight, making Friday “probably the driest day of the week”, with plenty of sunshine in the north and east.

Here’s the Met Office forecast:

Weather Outlook for Thursday

Outbreaks of heavy rain will affect much of South Wales, central and southern England, turning showery in the southwest later.

Mainly dry conditions elsewhere with sunny spells.

Blustery conditions expected in the south.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday