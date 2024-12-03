Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Several weather warnings have been issued across the UK as fresh ice and 75mph winds are set to hit the country.

The Met Office has put in place two yellow weather alerts in parts of the country over the next three days, warning of travel chaos, an increased chance of accidents and power cuts.

After a relatively mild weekend with highs of 16C in the southwest, temperatures are expected to plunge to below freezing in some areas, with the forecaster warning of wintry showers and snow alongside the chilly temperatures in much of Scotland.

open image in gallery The scene near Castlecary, North Lanarkshire, Scotland, when Storm Bert battered the country ( Steve Welsh/PA Wire )

London is among the places bracing for high winds, with strong gusts set to hit the capital later on Wednesday along with heavy rain. Gales are then expected there up until Saturday.

The forecaster’s new warning for ice is in place for most of Scotland from 9pm on Tuesday through to 10am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the wind alert comes into force at 4pm on Wednesday and lifts at 9am on Thursday.

It comes after a string of storms have recently battered the UK.

open image in gallery Trains were cancelled in parts of southern England after heavy rainfall flooded railway lines during Storm Conall ( David Davies/PA Wire )

Storm Bert hit the country just over a week ago, leaving hundreds of homes flooded and roads turned to rivers, while winds of more than 80mph were recorded across the UK during its height.

The third storm of the season – Storm Conall – followed just days after, bringing more heavy rain, flooding and travel disruptions to parts of southern England.

The fresh ice weather alert issued on Tuesday warns: “Ice will form on untreated surfaces, perhaps causing some transport disruption and increasing the chance of accidents.”

The Met Office forecasts: “A band of rain and snow will move east across Scotland this afternoon and evening (which could lead to some lying snow on higher transport routes). Once this clears temperatures will quickly fall during Tuesday evening and ice is likely to form readily on untreated surface during the evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.”

Meanwhile, the latest wind weather alert cautions: “Strong winds may cause disruption to travel.”

And the forecaster says: “A spell of strong winds will affect parts of north and northwest Scotland from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning. Winds will initially be south or southeasterly, but turn westerly during Thursday morning. Gusts will reach 50-60 mph widely with 65-75mph possible in places, especially around exposed coasts.”