Met Office issues fresh weather alert warning of winds up to 70mph across UK
Forecaster warns gusts could bring travel chaos and power cuts
The Met Office has issued a fresh weather alert warning winds of up to 70mph could hit the UK, bringing travel chaos and power cuts.
On Wednesday, the forecaster put in place the new yellow weather warning for wind from Thursday through to Friday across parts of north England and Northern Ireland.
It warns: “Some disruption possible from strong and gusty winds.”
More follows on this breaking news story...
