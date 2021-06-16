UK weather warning - live: Thunderstorms, hail and flooding to follow what could be hottest day of year
Follow the latest as skies set to turn
What could be the hottest day of the year so far is set to end with torrential downpour and thunderstorms with warnings in place across large parts of England and Wales.
The Met Office said temperatures could hit 30C in southeast England before the arrival of lightning, thunder, hail and strong winds from 6pm.
Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesman, said: “Today will be fine for many with sunshine across England and Wales before an evening of thunderstorms which will last for the next few days.”
What have forecasters said?
- Clare Nasir, a Met Office forecaster, said: “There is risk of lightning, thunder, hail, and where you see any really heavy bursts, some strong and gusty winds. They transfer their way northward across the Midlands, East Anglia, up to the northeast of England.” She added: “The risk of thunderstorms continues as we head to the latter part of the working week and into the weekend.”
- Simon Partridge, a Met Office forecaster, said: “There’s a good chance that we could see 30C temperatures just north of London and a small chance of seeing 31C. The heat will be very much concentrated in the southeast corner of the UK, with a cold front across more northern areas.
Month of rain could fall within hours
A month’s worth of rain could fall within hours in the coming storms, according to the Met Office.
Between Wednesday evening and Friday morning, around 30mm of rain could fall within an hour, with the Met Office warning that some areas could potentially see 50mm over a period of 2 to 3 hours.
On Friday morning another spell of “thundery rain” is expected to push north across England and east Wales, with up to 60mm of rain, just short of the average for the whole of June, falling over a 12-hour period.
Weather warnings in place through Saturday
The Met Office extended weather warnings for thunderstorms through to Saturday for large parts of the UK.
A Yellow warning for potential damage to homes and businesses from flooding, lightning and hail covers England from Plymouth up to Hartlepool and most of southeast and east Wales on Wednesday and Thursday.
By Friday, the warning area will shrink to mostly only cover England with the east and southeast-most parts of Wales still affected. Devon and Cornwall will also be free from the warning by Friday, as will the northwest of England and North and West Yorkshire.
UK could see hottest day of the year
Britain could enjoy the hottest day of the year so far before the weather turns this evening.
London could see temperatures as high as 30C, while Cardiff could reach 22C as fans watch Wales take on Turkey in the Euros.
In northern England, Sheffield could see a peak of 26C, while Newcastle may match Cardiff at 22C.
Scotland will remain cooler, though temperatures are expected to push into the high teens.
