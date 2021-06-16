Thunderstorms expected through to the weekend (Getty)

What could be the hottest day of the year so far is set to end with torrential downpour and thunderstorms with warnings in place across large parts of England and Wales.

The Met Office said temperatures could hit 30C in southeast England before the arrival of lightning, thunder, hail and strong winds from 6pm.

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesman, said: “Today will be fine for many with sunshine across England and Wales before an evening of thunderstorms which will last for the next few days.”