UK weather - live: Snow forecast during -3C freeze as Met Office issues warnings for Scotland
Up to four inches could cover parts of Scotland ahead of ‘severe frost’
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as up to four inches of snow are forecast to hit parts of the UK this week.
Northern areas of Scotland are expected to see snow from Wednesday evening into Thursday and commuters have been warned that road and rail journeys could be affected.
Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -3C in parts of Scotland on Friday with what the Met Office called a “severe frost” developing overnight.
Severe gale force winds will hit the Western Isles in the early hours of Thursday morning bringing gusts up to 75mph which will drop slightly as they move eastwards.
Video: Watch rare thunderstorm in Glasgow
Thundersnow, also known as a winter thunderstorm, is driven by similar conditions that cause thunder in summer and produce snow instead of rain.
Forecasters had placed a warning for thundersnow in parts of Scotland after a bitterly cold start to Thursday morning as temperatures plummeted to sub-zero across most parts of the UK overnight.
Power outage warning
The Met Office has issued warnings of short term power outages and loss of other services in the areas where yellow severe weather warnings have been issued.
The cold wave hitting parts of the UK is expected to also lead to delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.
Driving conditions will also become difficult and would lead to possible delayed high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.
The Met has issued a yellow snow warning for much of Scotland, a wind warning for the Western Isles and much of the mainland below Aberdeen. Northern Ireland is covered by a yellow ice warning.
Where is snow expected?
A yellow weather warning for snow is in place until 11am on Thursday, with forecasters warning of potential disruption to travel.
The main areas affected include Central, Tayside and Fife, south west Scotland and Lothian Borders, Strathclyde, Highlands and Grampian.
Accumulations of 2-5cm of snow are possible in areas above 200 metres elevation, with possibly about 10cm on some of the higher routes above 400 metres.
The Met Office forecast for the rest of the week states:
Tonight
Occasional rain affecting southern England. Cold further north with wintry showers, before more persistent rain and hill snow arrive across Scotland. Gales in the north, severe on some coasts later.
Thursday
Rain clearing southern England, then southern and eastern parts bright. Rain and hill snow across Scotland will be replaced by wintry showers. Windy in the north, severe gales at first.
Outlook for Friday to Sunday
Friday fine and dry for many after a frosty start. Turning wet and windy across the northwest later, this then spreading to all parts over the weekend and turning milder.
Winds set to reach 75mph in Scottish Isles
A yellow weather warning for strong gale force winds is in place for Scotland’s Western Isles from Thursday at 3am until 12pm.
Forecasters warned the brief period of severe westerly winds will develop across the Western Isles at first, bringing gusts up to 70-75 mph, with the Uists most likely to see the strongest winds.
The blustery weather will then shift eastwards, with gusts typically reaching about 50mph, and 60 mph in some locations, according to the Met Office.
Weather experts said while such wind speeds are not unusual for the time of year in Scotland, recently weakened trees and structures from the impact of Storm Corrie and Storm Malik may mean further damage in some areas is likely.
A more detailed map of the areas under yellow warnings for you here from the BBC:
Snow dusts the Cairngorms
An early photo of snow in Scotland today from Pete Crane at the Cairngorms National Park Authority.
Mr Crane said this picture was taken around 5pm.
Where are weather warnings in force?
The snow and ice warnings are in place over this evening and tomorrow. The wind warning is in place for tomorrow.
Watch: Latest forecast from Met Office
Met Office forecast snow through til late Thursday morning
Clip from the Met Office here shows snow is set to sweep in from the west over Scotland this evening.
