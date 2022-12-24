For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christmas Day will be welcomed with more unsettled weather as strong winds and showery spells hit most of the UK.

A white Christmas is still on the cards for the northwest of Scotland where snow is likely to settle late on Sunday and into Boxing Day.

A yellow National Severe Weather Warning has been issued for snow and ice for parts of northern and western Scotland valid from 9pm on Christmas Day to 6pm on Boxing Day.

For the rest of the UK, strong gales and light to heavy showers will prevail.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist David Oliver said: “An unsettled Christmas weekend is on the way for many, with those in the north and west seeing the most frequent and the heaviest showers.

“High winds will affect some coasts through the weekend with gales in places, especially the north and west.

“Christmas Day will be unsettled for many, with the most frequent showers in the northern half of the UK and some more sporadic and mostly lighter showers further south.”

The Met Office said the unsettled weather is likely to carry on into next week.

The Environment Agency has issued 60 alerts for possible flooding in England while flood warnings, meaning flooding is likely, are in place for Hellingly and Horsebridge in Sussex and Weatherhill Stream at Smallfield in Surrey.

The snow and ice warning says: “Frequent blustery snow showers are likely to cause some travel disruption to higher routes.”

For those driving home for Christmas, Stephen Basterfield, National Network manager at National Highways, said: “Even light or moderate rain can have an impact on visibility and vehicle performance, so it’s important to adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.

“It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey. This advice is especially important during the winter season when weather conditions are traditionally more adverse.