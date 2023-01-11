For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aerial images show residential areas cut off as heavy downpours caused flooding around the country.

The Met Office has yellow weather warnings for rain and wind in place for Thursday for South West England and Wales as the continuing downpours pose a risk of power cuts and fast-flowing floodwater.

Parts of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, were almost completely cut off by flood water after the River Severn burst its banks following days of torrential rain.

Tewkesbury Abbey and surrounding settlement swamped by swollen River Avon (SWNS)

King Johns Court housing estate in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire surrounded by floodwater (SWNS)

The King Johns Court housing estate was marooned by water as well as the local pub The Boat House. Other parts of the historic town were also left under several feet of water following the deluge of bad weather. Drones captured footage of the extraordinary scene.

There were similar scenes in neighbouring Worcester where Worcester Racecourse and Worcestershire County Council Cricket ground remain submerged.

Flooded New Road cricket ground in Worcester following persistent rain over the weekend (PA)

Cars are left partially submerged in water after heavy rain flooded a section of road in Stockport, Greater Manchester (Reuters)

There currently remain 34 flood warnings and 97 flood alerts in place across England with 13 flood alerts in Wales.

Southern parts of the UK can expect sustained periods of rain on Wednesday, with thundery showers in the west and high winds across the country.

Ground near the Avon in Tewkesbury was fully submerged (SWNS)

A partially submerged Frankwell car park in Shrewsbury, which has been closed due to it’s proximity to the River Severn (PA)

The Environment Agency said: “Local river and surface water flooding impacts are probable in parts of South West England and possible in parts of the North and far South of England and the Midlands later Wednesday into Thursday with river flooding impacts continuing into Friday.

“Slower responding rivers, particularly in parts of the West Midlands and North East England, are likely to remain high through the next five days leading to further river flooding impacts.

Workers from the Environment Agency install flood defences in Bewdley, Worcestershire (PA)

A vehicle in flood waters around Tewkesbury Abbey (PA)

“River and surface water flooding impacts are also possible across parts of the North of England on Saturday and Sunday.

“Local groundwater flooding is possible through the next five days in the south of England.

“Land, roads and some properties could flood and there could be travel disruption.”

SWNS contributed to this report