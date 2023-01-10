Floodwater surrounds Gloucestershire’s Tewkesbury Abbey in stunning drone footage

Gloucestershire’s Tewkesbury Abbey can be seen surrounded by floodwaters in stunning drone footage.

The Severn Ham, located next to the historic site, can also be seen almost completely submerged following heavy rain.

Two red flood warnings remained in force on the River Severn on Tuesday, as the Met Office forecast heavy rain in Gloucestershire throughout the day.

Severe weather warnings for rain covering much of Wales and South West England - from 9pm on Wednesday to 5pm on Thursday - have also been issued.

