What the Met Office says about weekend weather as Britons brace for more rain

Britons are bracing for another wet and humid weekend ahead as an Atlantic weather system is set to dominate the country in the coming days, bringing heavy and persistent rain.

In its latest forecast, the Met Office predicts more showers moving in from the west in the country in the coming days.

While there are scattered showers in Scotland and northern England, the weather is set to get more humid and rainy for the rest of the country as clouds roll in from the west.

On Saturday and Sunday, heavy and “perhaps thundery showers” are likely, the forecaster said, as a low-pressure system from the Atlantic moves in closer to the country, bringing warm air.

Temperatures are expected to remain around average. Howeveer, it can feel warm at times during sunny breaks.

Overnight, the rain spread eastwards, gradually clearing from the west, the Met Office said, making way for humid and muggy conditions.

Overnight temperatures will remain relatively warm in many regions, predicted the forecaster. Hill fog is expected to be extensive, and additional outbreaks of rain and drizzle are likely.

Thursday will continue to be cloudy, with scattered patches of rain and drizzle lingering, especially along west-facing coasts and hills.

However, there is some good news as conditions are anticipated to gradually improve from the west, with a possibility of sunny spells later in the day. The humidity will persist, making it feel muggy and damp.

Friday brings a slight respite from the persistent rain, with drier and brighter conditions expected. A few showers may linger, but the overall weather is likely to be more pleasant.

A new band of organised cloud and rain arriving Monday, the forecaster said.

The Met Office long range forecast showed continued wet weather with no signs of a heatwave.