What will the heatwave end? Storm warning issued as heavy rain expected

Britain’s seemingly endless summer sun is set to come to an abrupt stop as a wave of thunderstorms arrive across the country.

The Met Office issued multiple thunderstorm warnings for parts of the UK from Sunday, despite the mercury climbing past 32C.

Potential flooding, damage to buildings and power cuts are all listed as potential outcomes for the afternoon storms expected.

Thunderstorms are set to arrive in the UK this week (Getty Images)

Yellow warnings have been put in place for north west England and in Northern Ireland throughout Sunday afternoon and evening.

The warning is in place from 1pm to 9pm.

A yellow warning can mean damage to property is possible along with travel delays and cancellations, loss of water supplies, power cuts and, in the most severe cases, bring a danger to life.

There are also fears the deluge could cause disruption and localised flooding on Sunday afternoon and evening, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office said the full outcome of the thunderstorms’ path remains to be seen.

“Whilst there remains some uncertainty in whether thunderstorms develop as cooler conditions follow from the west, there is a chance that an organised line of thunderstorms could develop across northern Britain during Sunday afternoon before clearing east into the North Sea during the evening,” a statement read.

“This is more likely to happen across eastern parts of the warning area including northeast England and eastern Scotland.

“Rainfall amounts will vary significantly, but some locations could see 30-40 mm in 1-2 hours. Frequent lightning, large hail (up to 3 cm in diameter) and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards.”

From Monday will bring a “much fresher feel” and temperatures are expected to drop down to the seasonal norm which will continue for the rest of week.

The weather will sit at 22C in London on Tuesday followed by 24C on Wednesday and 23C on Thursday and Friday.

Oppositely, yellow heat warnings have been in place for three days starting at 9am on Friday to 9am Monday.