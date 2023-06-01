For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK will continue to bask in the sunshine this week, the Met Office forecast predicts, as the country enters the official summer season with “very warm temperatures” expected in the coming days.

Britons experienced some of the warmest days of the year in the last two weeks, with temperatures once again climbing close to 25C on the last day of the meteorological spring.

The mercury soared to 24.8C in Tyndrum, Scotland while on Tuesday, the highest temperature of the year was recorded in Porthmadog, Wales.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have been experiencing their highest temperatures of the year so far this week.

There continues to be a west and east divide in the weather patterns, with the best of the sunshine still reserved for Wales while eastern areas continue to experience cloudier conditions, keeping temperatures in the low teens.

On Thursday, we can expect another sunny day in central and western areas with the weather expected to stay 20C, but still in the low teens in the east and far north.

The early morning cloud cover is expected to retreat towards the north and east, resulting in cooler conditions in these areas.

On the other hand, warm sunshine will develop across most regions as the cloud breaks up. Breezy conditions will persist in the southern parts of the country.

Over the weekend, many regions can look forward to warm sunshine, although parts of the north and east could initially experience slightly colder conditions.

Temperatures are expected to climb higher by next week, making way for the scorching summer heat, showed weather maps.

Looking at the long-range forecast for this month, the mercury is set to go higher as the Met Office predicts “very warm temperatures” for the days to come as high pressure continues to dominate.

Meanwhile, the divide between east and west is expected to continue as there can be a more extensive cloud cover in the east and northeast.