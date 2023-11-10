UK to mark chilly weekend as weather forecast shows when snow will arrive

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK will witness the beginning of a cold and frosty start to the weekend with more showers forecasted by the Met Office with some sunshine.

Parts of the UK saw some continued showers this week but lighter than last week’s rainfall due to Storm Ciarán which led to widespread flooding and travel chaos.

The Met office said early rain and strong winds will clear away from the south and would leave sunny spells and scattered showers on Friday.

The rains would be lighter and less frequent than on Thursday with winds easing in the southwest though remaining breezy.

The easing showers will make way for a “chilly night with patchy fog and frost developing” for the weekend in the UK.

Saturday would mark a dry, bright and chilly start to the weekend with last spells of sunshine turning hazy with clouds thickening from the west as winter sets in.

The weather will remain unsettled on Monday and Tuesday with rain followed by blustery showers, the Met office said.

Meanwhile, a UK weather map showed snow is expected to fall in less than two weeks.

The weather forecast from WXCharts, which gets its data from the Met Desk, showed a storm could dip temperatures in the UK, bringing a spell of snow.

A storm originating from the Atlantic is poised to hit the UK within the next ten days, making landfall on 18 November.

However, the pattern of unsettled weather will continue throughout the month, with western and northern areas “seeing the bulk of rainfall,” the Met Office long-range forecast shows.

Rainfall totals will tend to be higher across western areas of the UK, especially coasts and hills, the forecaster says.

Weather map show rain clouds covering most of the UK with some possibility of snow (WXCharts)

Britons can brace for “longer spells of rain” with most of the country interspersed with “very brief drier interludes”.

Temperature will remain close to normal but on the mild side.

“Some overnight patchy frost and fog is possible at times but, overall, the chance of widespread fog and frost is lower than normal,” the forecaster says.