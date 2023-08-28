For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is set to experience another hot spell this week as temperatures are set to soar above average with the possibility of the sunny spells being followed by unsettled conditions once “peak Atlantic hurricane” season begins in September.

The Met Officeforecast for this week showed a mixed weather outlook for the initial few days, indicating fluctuating conditions across the UK. While some areas in England and Wales will experience spells of sunshine and mild temperatures throughout the week, the north will see heavy showers and brisk winds.

Monday will mark a grey start for several locations, with temperatures close to the late teens or 20C, accompanied by patches of light rain. However, as the day progresses, the skies are expected to clear up, bringing spells of sunshine to many areas.

A few scattered showers might occur, although a significant portion of the regions will likely remain dry. The day is set to feel somewhat warmer during the sunny intervals.

As the evening approaches, showers are predicted to wane, giving way to clear spells. Nevertheless, for Scotland, heavy showers and increasing winds will continue their eastward progression. Overnight temperatures could dip to chilly levels, especially in rural areas.

Tuesday could see a band of rain moving southeast across the UK. Despite the damp start, some bright spells are projected to emerge during the afternoon. Scotland might continue to experience heavy, blustery showers throughout the day.

But as the week progresses, the weather is set to get warmer with temperatures climbing up by 5C, weather charts showed.

Wednesday is poised to bring a blend of sunny intervals and showers across the UK. Following that, humid air will spread across the southern half of the UK on Thursday and Friday, resulting in heavy showers across these regions, while other areas, including far north Scotland, are likely to experience relatively drier conditions.

But as September begins, marking the end of the meteorological summer season, the UK may witness the rise of high pressure, potentially bringing drier conditions with sunny intervals for many places.

Temperatures are expected to hover around average levels by the weekend, potentially rising slightly higher, with a slight increase in sunnier spells compared to earlier days, the Met Office said.

In the extended outlook, the forecast suggests a return to changeable weather patterns as autumn sets and the Atlantic hurricane season comes close, with northern and western areas more susceptible to fluctuations.

Peak hurricane season typically falls around 10 September. Overall, temperatures are expected to remain around the average range in this period, the forecaster said.