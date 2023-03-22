For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has warned of travel disruption as heavy downpours and gales are set to hit parts of the UK.

High-speed gusts could reach 75mph in parts of western Scotland, with spray and large waves expected along some of the western coasts.

It comes as a yellow weather warning for wind has been issued from 4am until 1pm on Wednesday for most of Scotland.

Wet and windy weather is in full force across the UK today (Getty Images)

Power outages are also likely to affect the areas, the weather service said.

In Scotland, there are 38 flood warnings and 10 flood alerts, while there are 20 flood warnings and 56 flood alerts in England. Meanwhile, Wales has been issued seven flood warning and 29 flood alerts.

Meteorologist Claire Nasir said the showers will start northwest and move across the country, bringing heavy rain and cloud throughout the day.

She added: “For the early hours of Wednesday morning, expect strong winds covering much of the country and there is a wind warning in force for central and western areas of Scotland.

“Gusts in land could reach 60mph, along the west coast 75mph, with some high waves.”

A yellow weather warning has been issued across most of Scotland until 1pm on Wednesday (Met Office)

Flood warnings and alerts have been issued across the country as heavy showers sweep the UK (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When driving in windy conditions, the RAC has advised drivers to stick to main roads if possible to avoid being fallen branches and debris, and to grip your steering wheel firmly with both hands.

Met Office five-day forecast

Wednesday:

Rain clearing eastwards this morning, though lingering across southeast England and the Northern Isles. Sunny spells elsewhere but also some showers, heaviest and most frequent in the north and west. Windy, with severe gales across northwest Scotland at first.

Wednesday night:

Windy with bands of showers, some heavy, moving northeastwards across most parts. Some clear spells in between. Relatively mild for most places overnight.

Thursday:

A mixture of sunny spells and showers, some of which will be heavy with a risk of thunder, and perhaps merging into longer spells of rain in places. Windy.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Rain or showers for many, and windy in southern and central regions on Friday and Saturday. Turning colder from the north with wintry showers for parts of Scotland by Sunday.