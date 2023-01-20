Met Office issues weekend weather warning as freezing fog to sweep UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for freezing fog to sweep parts of the UK.

The forecaster issued the warning from 2am on Saturday until 11am the same day as the changing weather is due to bring travel disruption, slower journey times and possible cancellations and delays to flights.

The warning comes as parts of the UK experienced snow and sub-zero temperatures as freezing temperatures returned to the nation.

The warning has been issued across London, north west England, south west England, south east England, Yorkshire, Wales and the West Midlands.

The Met Office said: “Freezing fog is expected to develop during Friday night and will be slow to clear in places through Saturday morning.

“Some fog could be quite dense with the visibility falling below 100 metres at times. Additionally, freezing fog may lead to some untreated surfaces becoming slippery. Western England is more likely to see freezing fog persist into late morning and in a few places into the afternoon.”

The warning comes after Manchester Airport was forced to close for hours this week after heavy snow blanketed both its runways, leaving thousands of people facing travel disruption.

Temperatures plunged below -10C on the coldest night of the year so far, with 34cm of snow falling in parts of Scotland by Thursday morning.

The airport announced that the heavy snow in Manchester had forced it to close both its runways, with international arrivals diverted.

Dozens of flights were grounded, with disruption likely set to continue through the day even though the runways reopened by 9am.

