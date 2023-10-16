For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Office has issued several severe weather warnings as wet and windy conditions are set to take over the country in the coming week with the “possibility of disruptive rainfall”.

The forecaster is warning of “significant disruption”, especially in eastern and central Scotland, where exceptionally high rainfall is expected to hit areas where there is already saturated ground.

The change in weather comes just days after southern parts of the country were enjoying the Indian Summer sunshine, with the hottest October day in five years recorded in Kew Gardens as temperatures reached 25.8C.

The unsettled weather is expected to become widespread from the middle of the week, with wet and increasingly windy conditions moving in from the southwest of England and Wales on Tuesday.

These conditions will spread across the UK through Wednesday, with an area of high pressure over Scandinavia causing fronts to stall over Scotland, which was already battered by heavy rainfall and flooding this month. This stalling is anticipated to lead to persistent heavy rainfall in the region through Thursday and Friday.

“Many parts of the UK will see a very unsettled spell of weather through the second half of the coming week, into next weekend,” deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said.

“A number of areas have the potential to see a lot of rain as well as strong winds at times. Of particular concern at the moment is eastern and central Scotland where some exceptional rainfall totals could build up, falling on ground already saturated after recent heavy rainfall.”

“This could lead to some significant and widespread disruption."

Weather Outlook

Monday: A chilly start will give way to a cold day with sunny spells, except for scattered light showers in the far north and southeast. Breezy conditions are expected in the north.

Tuesday: Mostly dry with bright or sunny spells for many regions. Later in the day, it will turn windier from the southwest with rain likely in southwest England and southwest Wales.

Wednesday to Friday: Increasingly unsettled conditions with heavy outbreaks of rain and stronger winds, especially over higher ground. Temperatures will return to average, and milder nights are anticipated.

In its long term forecast for the weekend, the Met Office predicts the start of the period to be “very unsettled across much of the UK”, with parts of northeast Britain expected to experience heavy, persistent rain accompanied by strong to gale force winds.

Further heavy rain and strong winds may also impact parts of southern Britain.

The following week might see a slight reduction in the unsettled conditions, with the driest weather expected in the northeast and wettest conditions likely in the southwest.

Temperatures are expected to remain around average, with fluctuations between milder and colder spells throughout the forecast period.