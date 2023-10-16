Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The second named storm of the season, Storm Babet, will bring “impactful” heavy rain and strong winds to the UK from Wednesday, the Met Office has said.

It comes as an autumn chill arrived on Sunday, with temperatures plummeting overnight.

Just a week ago, sunseekers in parts of England and Wales were basking in an unseasonable warm spell, with highs of nearly 26C.

It was the warmest October day for five years last Sunday, when temperatures reached 25.8C in Kew Gardens, Surrey, with the average for October in London usually 17C.

After a cold wintry chill, temperatures are set to rise to average figures but Britons will have to seek shelter indoors as heavy rain is forecasted.

People in the west expected to face downpours on Tuesday evening and by Wednesday strong rainfall and heavy winds will move widely across the rest of the UK, but they expect nights to get milder.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates said: “Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts in excess of 60mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. It is likely Met Office warnings will be updated through the week.”

Storm Babet making its way in from the south west from Tuesday (The Met Office)

Babet will arrive in the South West and move upwards bringing blustery winds and heavy rain across the UK (The Met Office)

A weather map showing stormy conditions expected this Saturday as extremely heavy wind and rain predicted as Storm Babet batters Britain (The Met Office)

The Met Office have put a yellow weather warning in place across central and eastern Scotland from Thursday to Saturday as heavy rain is set to cause disruption as 150-200mm of rain could accumulate in areas of higher ground.

There is a chance of extensive flooding to homes and businesses, the isolation of communities, fast-flowing and deep flood waters causing a danger to life, power cut-offs, transport delays and dangerous driving conditions.

There is a yellow weather warning coming into effect on Thursday across eastern and central Scotland (The Met Office)

