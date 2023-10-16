UK weather: Storm Babet named by Met Office as heavy rain and strong winds to batter Britain this week
Britons brace themselves for torrential rain and powerful winds
The second named storm of the season, Storm Babet, will bring “impactful” heavy rain and strong winds to the UK from Wednesday, the Met Office has said.
It comes as an autumn chill arrived on Sunday, with temperatures plummeting overnight.
Just a week ago, sunseekers in parts of England and Wales were basking in an unseasonable warm spell, with highs of nearly 26C.
It was the warmest October day for five years last Sunday, when temperatures reached 25.8C in Kew Gardens, Surrey, with the average for October in London usually 17C.
After a cold wintry chill, temperatures are set to rise to average figures but Britons will have to seek shelter indoors as heavy rain is forecasted.
People in the west expected to face downpours on Tuesday evening and by Wednesday strong rainfall and heavy winds will move widely across the rest of the UK, but they expect nights to get milder.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates said: “Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week.
“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.
“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts in excess of 60mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. It is likely Met Office warnings will be updated through the week.”
The Met Office have put a yellow weather warning in place across central and eastern Scotland from Thursday to Saturday as heavy rain is set to cause disruption as 150-200mm of rain could accumulate in areas of higher ground.
There is a chance of extensive flooding to homes and businesses, the isolation of communities, fast-flowing and deep flood waters causing a danger to life, power cut-offs, transport delays and dangerous driving conditions.
More follows on this breaking news story....
