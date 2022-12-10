Where snow will hit UK in next two days as temperatures plunge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK has been gripped by a bitterly cold spell as snow and ice are set to hit multiple regions, with Met Office issuing warnings stretching across the weekend.

Large parts of the UK will be affected, with wintery conditions sweeping through northern and southern regions of England and Scotland.

Saturday has seen warnings of heavy sleet, snow and hail showers, with the Met Office advising caution over travel due to icy patches expected on roads, pavements and travel paths. Areas affected span from south-west to north-west England and include large parts of Scotland.

Sunday is expected to cause additional problems, with snow expected in London and the east and south-east England.

Met Office yellow warnings for Sunday (Met Office)

THE Met Office has warned that air and rail travel may face disruption and residents living in rural areas could be at risk of loss of power and mobile coverage.

The forecaster said: “Snow may push in across parts of east and southeast England, leading to a risk of travel disruption especially on Monday morning.”

Disruption is set to continue in south-west and north-west England with yellow warnings extending through to Sunday, along with large parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has also issued yellow warnings for Monday across London, as well as east and south-east England and large parts of Scotland – with snow expected to cause disruptions to road, rail and air travel.

Snow has fallen in Northwich in Cheshire (Getty Images)

Up to four inches of snow could fall in London and the south-east of England, the forecaster said, with parts of Scotland experiencing temperatures as low as -10C.

The freezing weather is a result of a cold air blast from the Arctic, dubbed the “Troll of Trondheim”, which has sent temperatures dipping – barely exceeding 0C during daytime hours, and plummeting into minus figures at night.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “It is staying cold with daytime temperatures remaining only a few degrees above freezing in many places over the coming days and overnight temperatures dropping to -10°C or lower in isolated spots. Although below average, these temperatures are not that unusual for this time of year.

“There is still a risk we could see some freezing fog in places particularly southern England, especially for Sunday and Monday mornings. And there is also a small risk of a band of sleet or snow moving into the far Southeast on Sunday. If this happens it could potentially bring some disruption, especially to rush hour on Monday. A warning has been issued.”

(Getty Images)

The cold weather also comes with associated health risks, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing advice to those with pre-existing health issues.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) consultant Dr Agostinho Sousa said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you. In rooms you mostly use such as the living room or bedroom, try to heat them to at least 18°C if you can. Keep your bedroom windows closed at night. Wearing several layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer.”