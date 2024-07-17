SpaceNine A23 Pinot Noir NV
- Best: Versatility
- Country: France
- Region: Languedoc Roussillon
- Grape: Pinot Noir
- ABV: 13%
- Flavour: Light bodied red
- Closure: Screwcap
- Why we love it
- Pure expression of Pinot Noir
- Complex profile
- Balanced palate
- Silky smooth finish
- Visual appeal
There’s something inherently charming about this Pinot Noir, much like finding an unexpected gem in the back streets of a bustling city. It’s the product of Thomas and Gunhild, a dynamic duo who’ve decided to strip winemaking down to its essentials. Here, the grape is the star, unburdened by the often overbearing influence of terroir. What you get is a pure expression of Pinot Noir that demands attention.
From the first pour, it’s a visual delight – a brilliant ruby red that catches the light in a way that hints at the pleasures to come. On the nose, you’re greeted by a heady mix of fresh strawberries, cherries and blueberries. But there’s more lurking beneath the surface: an intriguing whiff of beetroot, a touch of mint and just enough complexity to keep you guessing.
On the palate, this wine is a smooth operator. It’s all about balance, with fresh notes of strawberry and cherry playing beautifully against the deeper, juicier flavours of blueberry. As it unfolds, there’s that beetroot again, grounding the wine in something earthier, while the mint adds a refreshing lift that’s almost unexpected but utterly welcome.
The finish is a masterclass in subtlety and finesse. Silky and smooth, with velvety tannins that wrap around your tongue and leave a fresh, lingering impression. There’s a gentle touch of oak here, imparting a whisper of vanilla and spice that’s never overpowering but always present. A reminder that sometimes, less is more. And in this case, it’s absolutely more.
Use code VALUE15 for a 15% discount.