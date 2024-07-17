Jump to content

The best wines under £15 from The Independent’s Wine Club – plus get 15% off with an exclusive code

Uncover a selection of top-rated wines that bring sophistication and flavour to your table without breaking the bank. Perfect for both casual drinkers and seasoned connoisseurs, these wines offer a delightful exploration of global viticulture at an unbeatable price – now with an exclusive 15% discount

Advertisement feature
Hannah Twiggs
Food and Drink Editor
Wednesday 17 July 2024 12:50
Cheers to great taste without the wine-d up prices
Cheers to great taste without the wine-d up prices (iStock/Perfect Cellar)

In a world where fine wines often come with equally fine price tags, it’s a delight to discover bottles that bring sophistication to the table without breaking the bank.

With that in mind, we’ve selected the best wines under £15 from The Independent’s Wine Club, in collaboration with Perfect Cellar, that are not only approachable, but downright irresistible.

The good news is you can get these wines for even cheaper by using the code VALUE15 for a 15 per cent discount. Simply click the link to buy and enter the code at checkout.

Offering oenophiles a treasure trove of flavours and aromas that belie their modest price points, this collection is proof that quality and affordability can indeed go hand in hand.

Take the SpaceNine A23 Pinot Noir NV, for instance. It’s a ruby-red revelation that seduces with fresh strawberries, cherries and a hint of mint. Its balance and subtle complexity make it a versatile choice for both casual sipping and more elaborate pairings. Then there’s the Malvid Verdejo 2022, a vibrant yellow delight that dances with tropical fruits, zesty citrus and a refreshing herbal finish. Its bright acidity and long, fruity finish make it an excellent companion for seafood or light salads.

For those who crave a bit of sunshine in their glass, the Chȃteau de Gourdon 921 Le Coq Rosé Côtes du Rhône 2023 delivers a burst of strawberry, cherry and peach, with a touch of spiced blackberries adding depth. It’s a “buddy” wine in the truest sense, unpretentious yet thoroughly enjoyable. Meanwhile, the SpaceNine A23 Chardonnay NV offers a pale gold elegance, with ripe red apples and a hint of honey, balanced by a bright lemony acidity and a sophisticated nutty finish.

Valpolicella enthusiasts will find joy in the Ca’ De’ Rocchi Valpolicella 2022, a vibrant red that brings ripe cherries and plums to the fore, wrapped in soft, silky tannins. It’s an Italian charm offensive in a bottle. Lastly, the Santa Ana Reserve Viognier 2022 from Argentina captivates with its golden hue and stone fruit richness, lifted by notes of toasted nuts and vanilla.

Each of these wines proves that great taste doesn’t have to come at a great cost. The Independent Wine Club’s selection under £15 offers an exploration of global viticulture that is as accessible as it is delightful, perfect for both the novice wine lover and the seasoned connoisseur.

SpaceNine A23 Pinot Noir NV

SpaceNineA23PinotNoir (1).png
  • Best: Versatility
  • Country: France
  • Region: Languedoc Roussillon
  • Grape: Pinot Noir
  • ABV: 13%
  • Flavour: Light bodied red
  • Closure: Screwcap
  • Why we love it
    • Pure expression of Pinot Noir
    • Complex profile
    • Balanced palate
    • Silky smooth finish
    • Visual appeal

There’s something inherently charming about this Pinot Noir, much like finding an unexpected gem in the back streets of a bustling city. It’s the product of Thomas and Gunhild, a dynamic duo who’ve decided to strip winemaking down to its essentials. Here, the grape is the star, unburdened by the often overbearing influence of terroir. What you get is a pure expression of Pinot Noir that demands attention.

From the first pour, it’s a visual delight – a brilliant ruby red that catches the light in a way that hints at the pleasures to come. On the nose, you’re greeted by a heady mix of fresh strawberries, cherries and blueberries. But there’s more lurking beneath the surface: an intriguing whiff of beetroot, a touch of mint and just enough complexity to keep you guessing.

On the palate, this wine is a smooth operator. It’s all about balance, with fresh notes of strawberry and cherry playing beautifully against the deeper, juicier flavours of blueberry. As it unfolds, there’s that beetroot again, grounding the wine in something earthier, while the mint adds a refreshing lift that’s almost unexpected but utterly welcome.

The finish is a masterclass in subtlety and finesse. Silky and smooth, with velvety tannins that wrap around your tongue and leave a fresh, lingering impression. There’s a gentle touch of oak here, imparting a whisper of vanilla and spice that’s never overpowering but always present. A reminder that sometimes, less is more. And in this case, it’s absolutely more.

Use code VALUE15 for a 15% discount.

  1.  £14 from Perfectcellar.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Malvid Verdejo 2022

MalvidVerdejo (1).png
  • Best: Eating with seafood
  • Country: Spain
  • Region: Rueda
  • Grape: Verdejo
  • ABV: 13%
  • Flavour: Light bodied wine
  • Closure : Cork
  • Why we love it
    • Award-winning quality
    • Visual appeal
    • Complex profile
    • Balanced palate
    • Versatile pairing options

Let’s talk about the Malvid Verdejo 2022. In 2020, when the world went sideways, Malvid found themselves at a crossroads. Rather than crumble, they pivoted, transitioning from mere cultivation to crafting their own wines. And what a pivot it was. This Verdejo, a testament to their ingenuity, has garnered 90 points from James Suckling and a Gold Medal at the Akata Vinos Awards.

Pour yourself a glass and behold the vibrant yellow hue with greenish glints, like a splash of Spanish sunshine. Stick your nose in and you’re hit with an olfactory symphony: tropical fruits, zesty citrus and a subtle whisper of herbal notes. It’s a nose that promises complexity and delivers it in spades.

Take a sip and the real magic happens. This is a wine with structure and balance, where flavours of lemon, green apple, kiwi and pear dance harmoniously with notes of fennel, mushroom and a touch of grass. It’s fresh, with a bright acidity that keeps everything lively and a long, fruity finish that leaves you longing for more. The careful night harvesting and stainless-steel fermentation shine through in every sip, delivering a wine that is both complex and approachable.

Pair this Verdejo with poached proteins, shellfish, or a salad drizzled with vinaigrette, and you’ve got a meal that sings. The acidity of the wine cuts through rich flavours and complements fresh, green notes beautifully. This is a wine that demands to be enjoyed young, within three to four years of bottling, to fully appreciate its vibrancy and freshness. Here’s to turning challenges into liquid gold.

Use code VALUE15 for a 15% discount.

  1.  £14 from Perfectcellar.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Chȃteau de Gourdon 921 Le Coq Rosé Côtes du Rhône 2023

ChateaudeGourdon921LeCoqRoseCotesduRhone.png
  • Best: Summer parties
  • Country: France
  • Region: Rhone Valley
  • Grape: Grenache
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Flavour: Rosé
  • Closure: Cork
  • Why we love it
    • Unpretentious charm
    • Visual appeal
    • Exuberant aromatics
    • Complex profile
    • Eco-friendly viticulture

There’s a certain unpretentious joy in the Chȃteau de Gourdon 921 Le Coq Rosé Côtes du Rhône 2023 that makes it stand out. Nicknamed the “buddy” wine by its creators, this rosé isn’t here to complicate your life with lofty aspirations or impenetrable subtleties. Instead, it’s here to charm and delight with a breezy, infectious enthusiasm.

In the glass, it’s a stunner – a lovely ruby pink that catches the light. On the nose there’s an exuberant mix of red cherries, strawberries and a teasing hint of raspberry jam, as inviting as a sun-soaked Mediterranean terrace, promising good times and great sips.

Speaking of sips, Le Coq Rosé delivers on its aromatic promise. This is a medium-bodied wine with good intensity, bursting with the lively flavours of strawberry, cherry and peach. But it’s not just a one-note wonder. There’s a delightful touch of spiced blackberries on the finish, adding a layer of complexity that keeps you coming back for more. Fermented in concrete and stainless-steel tanks, this rosé manages to be fruit-driven yet admirably deep.

Château de Gourdon, perched near Bollène in the Southern Rhône, knows a thing or two about winemaking. With over 50 hectares of vineyards and a climate that’s practically tailor-made for great wine, they’ve eschewed pesticides and herbicides, letting the fierce Mistral winds do the work of keeping pests at bay. The result? Wines with a pure, intense fruit profile.

And this rosé is no exception. Moderate tannins, balanced alcohol levels and a flavour profile that’s both approachable and deeply enjoyable make it a perfect pick for those who want quality without pretence.

Use code VALUE15 for a 15% discount.

  1.  £14 from Perfectcellar.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

SpaceNine A23 Chardonnay NV

SpaceNineA23Chardonnay (1).png
  • Best: Sophisticated upgrade
  • Country: France
  • Region: Languedoc Roussillon
  • Grape: Chardonnay
  • ABV: 14%
  • Flavour: Medium bodied white
  • Closure: Screwcap
  • Why we love it
    • Grape-centric approach
    • Visual appeal
    • Balanced palate
    • Mediterranean influence
    • High ratings

The SpaceNine A23 Chardonnay NV is a wine that proudly lets the grape strut its stuff. This winemaker eschews the often obsessive focus on terroir, instead allowing the inherent beauty of the Chardonnay grape to take centre stage.

First impressions matter, and this one does not disappoint. In the glass, it’s a seductive pale gold, hinting at the richness and complexity that lies beneath. The nose is a fragrant invitation – think ripe red apples, juicy melon and a burst of citrus, all intertwined with a delicate whisper of honey.

On the palate, it delivers a masterclass in balance and depth. It greets you with the lush flavours of stone fruits – peaches and apricots that are so vivid you can almost feel the juice dribbling down your chin. This is quickly followed by a bright, lemony acidity that keeps the wine lively and refreshing, never letting it tip into cloying sweetness. And then, just as you’re settling into the fruit, there’s a delightful hint of crushed nuts, adding a sophisticated, textural complexity that elevates the entire experience.

This wine hails from the Languedoc-Roussillon region, a part of Southern France known for its diverse and aromatic whites. The Mediterranean influence is evident in the wine’s crisp, floral qualities, making it a quintessential example of what this region can produce.

With a Vivino rating of 4.4 as of July 2024, it’s clear that this Chardonnay has struck a chord with many. It’s approachable yet sophisticated, making it equally suitable for a casual evening at home or a more elaborate dinner affair.

Use code VALUE15 for a 15% discount.

  1.  £14 from Perfectcellar.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Ca’ De’ Rocchi Valpolicella 2022

TinazziCa_de_RocchiValpolicella.png
  • Best: Easy drinking
  • Country: Italy
  • Region: Veneto
  • Grape: Corvina
  • ABV: 13%
  • Flavour: Medium bodied red
  • Closure: Cork
  • Why we love it
    • Effortlessly charming
    • Vibrant and inviting
    • Smooth and balanced
    • Rich yet light
    • Seamlesss flavours

As welcoming as a cosy Italian trattoria on a chilly evening, there’s something effortlessly charming about the Ca’ De’ Rocchi Valpolicella 2022. Crafted by the family-run Tinazzi winery, this Valpolicella captures the soul of the Veneto region while offering a delightful blend of tradition and innovation. Founded in 1968, Tinazzi has honed its craft, producing wines that resonate with both connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike.

In the glass, it’s a vibrant, bright red that practically begs you to dive in. The nose is an aromatic explosion of ripe cherries, as if someone has just finished baking a cherry tart in a farmhouse kitchen. There are also subtle notes of plum and a faint hint of fresh herbs, adding a touch of complexity without being pretentious.

Take a sip, and the wine comes alive on the palate. It’s fresh and lively, with those ripe cherry flavours taking centre stage. The tannins are soft and silky, like a gentle caress, making the wine incredibly smooth and easy to drink. There’s a refreshing acidity that keeps everything in balance, ensuring that the wine never veers into the overly sweet territory.

This Valpolicella is predominantly made from Corvina and Corvinone grapes, with a dash of Rondinella. It’s akin to a really good Zinfandel from California, but with an Italian twist – richer and more textured, yet retaining a certain lightness. The flavours transition seamlessly from nose to palate, creating a harmonious drinking experience.

Use code VALUE15 for a 15% discount.

  1.  £14 from Perfectcellar.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Santa Ana Reserve Viognier 2022

SantaAnaReserveViognier.png
  • Best: Fine dining
  • Country: Argentina
  • Region: Mendoza
  • Grape: Viognier
  • ABV: 13%
  • Flavour: Aromatic white
  • Closure: Cork
  • Why we love it
    • Rich aromatic profile
    • Balanced flavour complexity
    • Visual appeal
    • High-quality craftsmanship
    • Legacy of excellence

From the venerable Bodegas Santa Ana, a winery that’s been at the forefront of Argentine viticulture since 1891, this Viognier is a shining example of tradition meeting innovation.

Pour yourself a glass, and you’re immediately struck by its bright golden colour with those enticing green hues that seem to promise freshness and vibrancy. The nose doesn’t disappoint. It’s a heady mix of ripe stone fruits – imagine peaches and apricots basking in the sun – layered with the seductive complexity of toasted bread and a hint of vanilla.

On the palate, the Santa Ana Reserve Viognier 2022 is a revelation. It’s rich and full-bodied, wrapping your taste buds in a luscious embrace of stone fruits. But this isn’t a one-note wonder. The toasted nuts and sweet vanilla notes add depth, creating a multi-layered experience that’s both indulgent and refined. Just when you think it might be too rich, that racy acidity kicks in, balancing the sweetness and keeping the wine lively and refreshing.

This Viognier is crafted from low-yielding vines, hand-harvested to ensure only the finest grapes make the cut. The result is a wine that’s not just about drinking but about savouring, each sip a reminder of the meticulous care that went into its creation.

Use code VALUE15 for a 15% discount.

  1.  £11 from Perfectcellar.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

