Have you ever wanted to learn more about fine wine but don’t know where to begin?

Perfect Cellar, awarded Best Small Wine Retailer by Decanter this year, is on a mission to make fine wine accessible – and make sense – to everyone. Launched in 2020 by French wine enthusiast Moez Seraly, Perfect Cellar has swiftly become one of the fastest-growing direct-to-home wine retailers thanks to its no-faff approach to introducing passionate, sustainable producers to discerning wine enthusiasts with the help of technology.

One of Perfect Cellar’s standout features is its Virtual Wine Cellar. With every purchase, customers automatically build their own virtual cellar on the website. This personalised space allows users to add tasting notes, manage bottle quantities and seamlessly plan their next order. It’s a digital haven for wine lovers, providing a convenient and organised way to keep track of their favourite selections.

Another unique feature that sets Perfect Cellar apart is its tailored wine tastings via Amazon’s Alexa. This groundbreaking service allows users to engage in a fun and informative experience, expanding their wine knowledge from the comfort of their own homes. Partnering with Master Sommelier Christopher Delalonde, winner of the Best UK Sommelier Award, Perfect Cellar brings the Michelin sommelier experience directly to its customers.

Perfect Cellar also goes beyond the traditional tasting experience with its innovative TastingBOX. For just £20, including delivery, customers receive a curated selection of three exceptional wines delivered straight to their door. Each bottle includes a QR code that links to detailed tasting notes and information about the wine’s origin, enhancing the overall tasting experience. With the option to order a box of six and share the experience, customers are able to explore fine wine alongside friends and family.

Perfect Cellar’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences is underscored by its partnerships with renowned aficionados. Collaborating with experts, including Michelin sommeliers, the company ensures that customers receive the highest quality guidance and expertise from the comfort of their own homes.

Perfect Cellar’s success lies not only in its curated selection of over 400 premium and unique 90+ point, Michelin-listed and award-winning wines, but also in its dedication to democratising access to these exceptional experiences. For those seeking great quality wines at reasonable prices, coupled with a unique at-home experience, Perfect Cellar is the go-to destination.

Visit perfectcellar.com to embark on a journey of discovery, where innovation meets tradition, and every sip tells a unique story.

