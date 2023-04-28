Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Uncorked: When is rosé season?

There is something so joyous, so commemorative, so… perfect about waiting until the ripe days of late spring to pop open your first bottle of rosé, say the Honest Grapes Wine Gurus. Here are their recommendations

Friday 28 April 2023 12:00
Comments
<p>Most rosé can be enjoyed all year round </p>

Most rosé can be enjoyed all year round

(Getty/iStock)

Q. When is Rosé season?

A. Birthdays and anniversaries are fun enough but nothing can compete with the golden point in our calendar year that tops them all.

The first day that begins the best season to come. The moment we shed our extra layers, get ourselves outside and uncork the first chilled bottle of blushing pink rosé. The time has come, people – rosé has begun.

There are myriad wonderful bottles of the pink stuff across our great wine world and most can be enjoyed all year round, no questions asked.

Though, there is something so joyous, so commemorative, dare I say it… so perfect… about waiting until the ripe days of late spring to pop open your first bottle.

Recommended

The sun is out past 7, the air is warm and the leaves are showing their brightest green. Your day only begins once the work day ends and you can be outside with friends, slowly sipping your way through a blush, berried, pink Grenache from Corsica. Or a pale, almost there, crisp glass of Syrah from Provence.

Perhaps you’re celebrating the glory days with floral pink fizz from Venetia. Either way, when the blossoms are out and the barbecues are hot, the time has come, to well and truly begin rosé season.

To learn more about Independent Wine Club and catch the latest cases before they sell out, sign up here.

Got a question for the wine gurus? Send it to hannah.twiggs1@independent.co.uk or tweet @hannah_twiggs.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in