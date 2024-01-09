Get 25% off award-winning vegan wines this January

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Did you know not all wines are vegan? It’s like finding out the rom-com you’ve put on to beat the January blues is actually a horror movie. As if January could get any worse.

Unlike vegan snacks or plant-based burgers, wines often undergo fining and clarification processes that can involve animal-derived products like egg whites, gelatin or even fish bladders.

So, as you navigate the vineyard of vegan options, let our trusted wine partners Perfect Cellar be your wine detectives, ensuring your glass is vegan friendly. We’ve rounded up the crème de la crème of vegan wines from Perfect Cellar, proving that plant-based sipping can be just as extravagant as its non-vegan counterparts.

With the code VEGAN25, Independent readers can get 25 per cent off all vegan wines on the Perfect Cellar website.

Our roundup showcases a diverse selection, ranging from the bright and crisp Louis Michel Petit Chablis 2022 to the rich and bold Durigutti Proyecto Las Compuertas Malbec 5 Suelos 2021.

For those seeking classic elegance, the Roebuck Estates Classic Cuvée 2017 is a sparkling delight, while the Casa La Rad “Solarce” Rioja Tinto 2020 brings the warmth of Spain’s renowned terroir. A journey through Italy unfolds with the Azienda Agricola Canneto Rosso di Montepulciano DOC 2019, offering a blend of tradition and modernity.

Delight your senses with the refreshing Domaine de L’Ostal Rosé 2022, or savour the complexity of Bobar Viognier 2022, a testament to meticulous craftsmanship. Yealands Estate Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2022 promises an expressive journey from New Zealand’s Awatere Valley.

Perfect Cellar, in collaboration with The Independent, invites you to explore these outstanding vegan wines, each bottle a testament to quality, ethical winemaking and the diverse expressions that vegan-friendly options can offer.

(Perfect Cellar)

Size: 75cl

ABV: 12.5%

Country of origin: France

Louis Michel Petit Chablis 2022: the wine that makes other Chablis bottles jealous. Priced at £30.45, it’s the VIP of the vineyard, flaunting a Decanter score of 92 points – basically the wine world’s equivalent of a red carpet entrance. Situated above Chablis Grand Crus Les Clos and Valmur, this wine benefits from a cooler climate, exceptional drainage and ample sunlight exposure. The result is a bright white-gold colour with an expressive apple and citrus zest aroma. On the palate, the wine is bone-dry, exceptionally crisp, and features racy acidity, green apple, and lemon rind flavours, concluding with a refreshing finish. It stands out for being less oaky and heavy than a cru, showcasing a core of citrus lime and melon. Wine Press Ratings call it “very precise” – like a Chablis ninja. The Michel family’s been at this wine game since the 19th century, passing down excellence like it’s a secret family recipe. Guillaume, the current maestro, knows how to make a wine that’s not just enjoyable; it’s the rockstar of the tasting notes world.

Buy now

(Perfect Cellar)

Size: 75cl

ABV: 13%

Country of origin: Argentina

Awards: 94 points – Tim Atkin MW (2021); bronze medial – Decanter Wine Awards (2021); 93 points – Wine Enthusiast (2018)

A rare gem in the world of Malbecs, this wine has garnered a noteworthy 94 points from Tim Atkin MQ, and with only 9,000 bottles produced, it’s a limited edition worth seeking. Crafted by the Durigutti Brothers, Hector and Pablo, this experimental Malbec represents a meticulous blend of grapes from five distinct soil profiles – a testament to their commitment to terroir expression. The vineyard, situation at an elevation of 1,050 metres, imparts a crucial acidity level to this medium to full-bodied wine, ensuring a balanced and refreshing finish. The tasting notes reveal a bright red hue with aromas of plum and bubblegum, while the palate offers a medium-bodied experience featuring notes of berries and orange peel, concluding with a touch of fresh acidity. Accolades include a 94-point rating from Tim Atkin MW, a bronze medal from the Decanter Wine Awards in 2021, and a previous 93-point recognition from Wine Enthusiast in 2018. The Durigutti Brothers’ commitment to showcasing Argentina’s terroirs is evident in this well-crafted and balanced Malbec blend.

Buy now

(Perfect Cellar)

Size: 75cl

ABV: 12%

Country of origin: England

Awards: 91 points/silver medal – DWWA

This English gem has earnt its stripes with 91 points and a silver medal from the DWWA. Crafted from the finest fruit from Roebuck’s Sussex vineyards, the Classic Cuvee is a harmonious blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. The 2017 vintage, shaped by an early budburst, dry, sunny weather and a warm ripening period, exudes notes of baked apples, stone fruit and a biscuity richness. Tasting reveals a pale, lemon-coloured wine with layers of baked pears, citrus fruits and a toasty richness, leading to a beautifully balanced finish with delicate bubbles. With a blend of 44 per cent Pinot Noir, 42 per cent Chardonnay and 24 per cent Pinot Meunier, this wine embodies classic varietals in perfect harmony. Its awards attest to its quality, with descriptors of “ripe fruit and oak concentration on the nose” and a palate featuring good weight, freshness and a lingering finished. Produced by Roebuck Estates, nestled in the Sussex countryside, this wine reflects the founders’ vision of crafting exceptional vintage sparkling wines. Founded in 2013, Roebuck Estates has become synonymous with English winemaking excellence.

Buy now

(Perfect Cellar)

Size: 75cl

ABV: 14%

Country of origin: Spain

Awards: 92 points – Decanter; 90 points – Tim Atkin (2020); 91 points – Josh Reynolds (Vinous Media) (2019)

A modern gem from a family-run winery, this Rioja is a standout with 92 points from Decanter, offering incredible complexity and style at an excellent value. The Solare Tinto is a blend of Tempranillo, Grenache, Mazuelo and Graciano, aged for eight months in American and French oak barrels, resulting in a full-bodied, silky smooth wine with layers of fruit and spice. The intense ruby-red colour with violet hues hints at the richness within. Red-berry aromas, combined with traditional cellar ageing, deliver notes of licorice, blackcurrants and spices. On the palate, it’s full-bodied and velvety, with a varietal flavour and a lingering aftertaste of fresh fruit. A wine that brings autumn to the note with hedgerows and blackberries, critics praise it for its tannins and balance, making it a great choice even on warmer days. Casa La Rad, a family-owned estate in the northern foothills of the Iberian Massif, focuses on balancing winemaking with the local environment to sustain and improve vitality and biodiversity. Sitting at an altitude of 600 to 750 metres, their vineyards consistently produce high-quality wines, leveraging the benefits of altitude and rich terroir. This Solarce Tinto is a testament to their commitment to excellence and environmental harmony.

Buy now

(Perfect Cellar)

Size: 75cl

ABV: 14%

Country of origin: Italy

An organic delight, this wine marries 80 per cent Sangiovese and 20 per cent Merlot in a symphony of flavour. Awarded points for its softness and balance, this wine emanates fresh fruit and subtle floral aromas, creating a generous, fruity and soft palate with a warm and supple finish. The Sangiovese-Merlot blend produces a beautiful red, boasting violet and cherry fruits, ripe dark berries and silky tannins. Crafted by Azienda Agricola Canneto, founded by wine enthusiasts from Zurich in the Eighties, their passion for Montepulicano’s “table wine” led them to acquire a dream estate in 1987. This Rosso di Montepulciano embodies their commitment to Vino Nobile, boasting notes of fermented grass, sour cherry and saddle leather. Enthusiast reviews praise its nice, dry-ish, bold-ish character with notable acidity, tannins and flavour of dark red berries, making it an excellent match for grilled beef (one for summer barbecues). This organic gem promises a truly pleasant aftertaste, echoing the dedication of Canneto AG to quality and long-term projects in Montepulciano.

Buy now

(Perfect Cellar)

Size: 75cl

ABV: 13%

Country of origin: France

Domaine de l’Ostal Rose 2022, curated by Jean-Michel Casez of Chateau Lynch-Bages fame, unveils a Provencal-style gem from the remarkable vineyards of La Liviniere in the Languedoc. A delicate pink hue, achieved through immediate, low-temperature pressing, heralds a rosé with a nuanced sweetness on the palate. Jean-Michel Cazes, renowned for Bordeaux excellence, has extended his winemaking prowess to craft a rosé masterpiece in the Languedoc region. An equal blend of Grenache and Syrah, this wine captivates with a highly complex nose boasting rosé petals and pomegranate. The supple, fresh palate concludes with a touch of sweetness and lingering aromas, a perfect companion for spicy cuisines. It’s a good-value, light, and refreshing rosé with cresty notes of strawberry, citrus palate, and a mineral aftertaste. Peaches, strawberries, and a clean, crisp finish characterise this wine, delivering the customary freshness, fun, and fruitiness. Domaine de l’Ostal Rosé 2022 is a delightful starter wine, perfect for pairing with seafood and finger foods.

Buy now

(Perfect Cellar)

Size: 75cl

ABV: 11%

Country of origin: Australia

Awards: 91 points – The Wine Front

Bobar Viognier 2022, awarded a stellar 91 points by The Wine Front, hails from the Homestead vineyard at the base of the Christmas Hills in Yarra Glen. With an expansive easterly exposure and protection from westerly heat, this subregion yields a full, rich expression of the Yarra Valley floor, nuanced with restrained complexity absent on more exposed hillsides. Its pale straw yellow colour and youthful nose offer quiet complexity – poached pear, freshly cut quince, jasmine blossom, and lemon rind, with subtle notes of pastry and crème patissiere. On the palate, the wine showcases beautiful weight and structure, courtesy of time on lees and ageing in old barrels. It strikes a wonderful balance between complexity and subtlety, making it a delight to ponder over and enjoy. Described as fresh, low acid and sweet, the wine reveals intriguing nuances of yeast, cream, pear, flint, lime, apple and oak, presenting a symphony of flavours on the middle of the tongue. Bobar wines, crafted by Sally and Tom Belford since 1998, epitomise the natural wine movement. Grown and hand-made in Yarra Glen on the western side of the Yarra Valley, their wines reflect authenticity, vitality, and sustainable practices. Crafted with meticulous precision and care, Bobar Viognier 2022 is a testament to their commitment to natural winemaking.

Buy now

(Perfect Cellar)

Size: 75cl

ABV: 12.5%

Country of origin: New Zealand

Yealands Estate Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2022, hailing from the Seaview vineyard in Marlborough’s Awatere Valley, braves the region’s tough conditions: high sunshine, wind, cool nights, and low rainfall. This unique environment produces smaller, thicker-skinned berries with intense fruit flavours. A blend of three distinct blocks on the property results in an expressive wine, showcasing abundant notes of snow pea, passionfruit, blackcurrant leaf and ripe tropical undertones. The palate is generously textured, featuring the characteristic mineral finish Yealands’ Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc is renowned for. There’s vibrant acidity, with a nose of green and yellow apple, salt, and medlar. The refreshing palate, marked by kiwi, mango and citrus notes, offers dryness, medium acidity and crispness, delivering a quality wine worth its price. Yealands Estate’s commitment to sustainability shines through its Biodiversity Plan, a long-term initiative aiming to enhance natural resources in the region. The plan includes planting over a million native trees, improving water quality, providing wildlife habitat, and fostering biodiversity, reinforcing Yealands’ dedication to environmental stewardship.

Buy now

(Perfect Cellar)

Size: 75cl

ABV: 14.5%

Country of origin: South Africa

Awards: 92 points – Tim Atkin MW; 4.5 STARS – Platter’s Wine Guide 2022

Thelema Merlot 2019, a gem from South Africa’s Stellenbosch region, earns a commendable 92 points from Tim Atkin. This elegant and complex Merlot is a winter warmer with layers of generous dark fruit, concentrated flavours, and soft, polished tannins adorned with hints of mocha and spice. The winemaker’s notes reveal bright red fruit and spice on the nose, translating into a palate of concentrated flavours and soft, polished tannins, completed by subtle notes of dark chocolate. This is a good pure Merlot, featuring soft, medium tannins, well-integrated acidity and a medley of plum, chocolate, blackcurrant, and pepper. With 4.5 stars from Platter’s Wine Guide 2022 and high praise from Tim Atkin MW, this easy-drinking Merlot showcases a strong nose of red fruit and jam. Situated on the Simonsberg Mountain’s southeastern side, Thelema benefits from elevations up to 530m above sea level and south-facing slopes, ideal for premium grape production. Their commitment to minimal interference allows their wines, particularly the renowned Cabernet Sauvignon, to be true expressions of each vineyard, firmly establishing Thelema as a leader in the Stellenbosch wine scene.

Buy now

Visit perfectcellar.com to embark on a journey of discovery, where innovation meets tradition, and every sip tells a unique story.

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this independent.co.uk article