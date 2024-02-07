Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With its steep slopes and snow-capped peaks, Verbier might not scream “wine country” but beneath its frosty facade lies a secret haven for the discerning wine lover. Beyond the apres-ski scene, this Swiss gem boasts vineyard views, eclectic wine lists and enough culinary delights to make any sommelier swoon.

Perched at a lofty 1,500 metres in the Val de Bagnes, Verbier has a history as rich as its chocolate. From ancient castle ruins to luxurious boutiques, this alpine oasis is a blend of old-world charm and modern luxury, making it the perfect backdrop for a wine-fueled adventure.

Swiss wine is a well-guarded secret waiting to be uncorked. With Switzerland exporting less than 2 per cent of its wine, Verbier emerges as a prime location for indulging in this hidden treasure trove. The unique terroir of Swiss vineyards, shaped by rugged mountains, pristine lakes and ancient soils, lends a distinctive character to each sip. From the crisp whites of the Valais region to the robust reds of Ticino, Swiss wines reflect the essence of their alpine home in every glass. So, while the world clamours for the usual suspects, savvy wine enthusiasts are donning their skis and heading to Verbier.

67 Pall Maller Verbier

67 Pall Mall’s club in Verbier is a one stop shop for all your skiing and wine desires (67 Pall Mall)

Tucked away in the snowy landscape lies 67 Pall Mall Verbier, a wine lover’s paradise that’s as exclusive as a VIP ski lift. Since opening its doors in 2021, this London transplant has been shaking up the local wine scene with its staggering selection of 1,700 wines. Led by the fearless Lucy Meza Ortega, the club offers everything from vintage classics to Swiss surprises, ensuring there’s something to tantalise every taste bud.

Central to 67 Pall Mall’s ethos is its commitment to showcasing the world’s finest wines in a welcoming and inclusive environment. With over 3,000 bottles gracing its shelves, including a staggering 500 available by the glass, the club’s wine list reads like a love letter to oenophiles everywhere. From rare vintages to boutique finds, there’s something to entice every palate.

But what truly sets 67 Pall Mall apart is its unique pricing model. Unlike traditional wine lists that rely on hefty markups, the club operates on a small cash markup basis, ensuring that members can enjoy their favourite wines at sensible prices. It’s this dedication to accessibility that has made 67 Pall Mall a beloved destination for wine lovers the world over.

Also nestled within the confines of the club lies a hidden gem for beer enthusiasts: the only microbrewery in Verbier. Six distinct beers are meticulously crafted using fresh Swiss mountain water in the club’s artisanal in-house brewery. While wine remains the cornerstone of the club’s offerings, the inclusion of a microbrewery speaks to 67 Pall Mall’s commitment to catering to the diverse desires of its members. After a day on the slopes, there’s nothing quite like unwinding with a cold, refreshing beer, making the microbrewery a welcome addition to the Verbier experience.

The Clubroom, where head chef Dario Avenca serves up mouthwatering European fare (67 Pall Mall)

Membership at 67 Pall Mall Verbier extends far beyond access to exceptional wines and exceptional slopes, though. As a member, you gain entry to one of the finest-equipped gyms in the Alps, offering a haven for fitness enthusiasts and locals alike with a range of classes from yoga to personal training sessions. With over 3,500 permanent residents in Verbier year-round, the club hosts a variety of events to keep members engaged, from the annual summer party to masterclasses led by head sommelier Ortega and producer-led wine tastings. Moreover, membership extends beyond Verbier’s borders, granting access to 67 Pall Mall’s global network. With a diverse wine list and reduced wine fees, membership offers unparalleled opportunities to savour fine wines from around the world at a fraction of the cost.

While Verbier may be the newest addition to the 67 Pall Mall family, its roots stretch back to London, where the club first opened its doors in 2015. Since then, it has expanded its reach to Singapore, Beaune and beyond, offering members access to an unparalleled network of wine-centric experiences.

Each club boasts its own unique charm, tailored to its specific locale. In Verbier, that means a cosy alpine-inspired interior that perfectly complements the surrounding mountain landscape. From the Clubroom, where head chef Dario Avenca serves up mouthwatering European fare, to the bar à vin, where guests can enjoy a glass of their favourite vintage against a backdrop of snow-capped peaks, every corner of 67 Pall Mall Verbier is designed to delight the senses.

Where to stay

Hôtel de Verbier offers a taste of old-school elegance to the backdrop of breathtaking mountain views (Hotel de Verbier)

For a taste of old-school elegance, look no further than Hôtel de Verbier. Dating back to 1947, this family-owned gem is the Grande Dame of Verbier’s hospitality scene. With rooms boasting views that could make a mountain blush and a wine list as long as a mogul run, it’s the perfect place to unwind after a day on the slopes.

Visit hoteldeverbier.com for more information

Where to drink

The vineyards of Domaine La Colombe are just a short drive away (Domaine La Colombe)

While Verbier might not have its own vineyards, a short drive to Domaine La Colombe in Féchy will have you feeling like a wine pioneer in no time. Nestled in the La Côte appellation, this rustic retreat offers tastings that are as educational as they are intoxicating. From Swiss Syrah to single-vineyard Chasselas, it’s a journey through Switzerland’s vinous landscape that’s sure to leave you thirsty for more.

Visit www.lacolombe.ch for more information

Where to eat

(Chez Dany)

No trip to Verbier would be complete without a visit to Chez Dany, the mountaintop chalet that’s as cosy as a cashmere sweater. Accessible by ski or a slightly less graceful walk, this rustic hideaway offers jaw-dropping sunset views and a menu that’s as comforting as a warm fondue - which is available by the potful. Paired with a glass of something bubbly, it’s an experience that’s as unforgettable as it is delicious.

Visit chezdany.ch for more information

What to do

Thanks to its prime location above the Valais wine region, the village is a veritable wine lover’s paradise, with ample opportunities to indulge in Swiss delights.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. From the annual Verbier wine festival to picturesque hikes and mountain biking routes, there’s always something new to explore in this alpine oasis. And with the launch of the online 67 Pall Mall concierge, guests can unlock even more hidden gems, ensuring that their Verbier experience is nothing short of extraordinary.

In the end, whether you’re carving up the slopes or raising a glass at 67 Pall Mall verbier, one thing is clear: this mountain retreat is a true vinous playground, where every sip tells a story and every moment is worth savouring.

67 Pall Mall Verbier, Rue de Médran 15, 1936 Verbier, Switzerland | Discover more at 67pallmall.com