Watch live: Charlie Kirk memorial service and funeral held in Phoenix as Trump and Vance pay respects
Watch live as a public memorial service and funeral for Charlie Kirk takes place in Phoenix on Sunday (21 September).
The 31-year-old was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking with students at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder and other crimes related to the shooting.
The services for the close ally of President Donald Trump will be held in Arizona on Sunday amid tight security.
Many members of the Trump administration will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix, home to Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA.
In addition to the president, other speakers and attendees are expected to include Vice President JD Vance; Marco Rubio, Secretary of State; Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense; Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence; Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff; and Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff.
Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, who has taken on leadership of Turning Point USA, is also set to address attendees.
