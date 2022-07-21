Fabergé egg found on Russian oligarch’s superyacht
If authentic, priceless jewelled egg created for Russian Imperial family could be one of few remaining in the world
A priceless Fabergé egg which could be one of the few remaining in the world is thought to have been discovered on board a Russian oligarch’s superyacht seized by US officials.
US deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco revealed the jewelled egg was one of the “interesting finds” her team had made after seizing a number of luxury vessels.
A celebrated series 50 Imperial Easter eggs was created for the Russian Imperial family from 1885 to 1916 by the jewellery firm House of Fabergé based in St Petersburg.
The first was commissioned by Tsar Alexander III as an Easter present for his wife, Maria Feodorovna.
Not all of the eggs survived and, if authentic, this find could be one of the few remaining in the world and worth millions of dollars.
Speaking to the Aspen security forum in Colorado on Wednesday, Ms Monaco said: “Let’s get to the juicy stuff: the yachts.
“We have seized a $90million yacht owned by a Russian oligarch that was floating off the coast of Majorca and it’s now in dry dock.
“We have seized a half billion dollar 300ft yacht also owned by an oligarch – we went all the way to Fiji to get that done.
“We’ve been finding really interesting things … we recovered a Fabergé - or alleged - Fabergé egg on one of these so it just gets more and more interesting.
“It is important I think to expose the corruption, to do everything we can to go after these ill-gotten gains, whether they’re in bank accounts here, whether they’re in the form of planes or yachts, you name it, to expose this corruption and to say that there’s no place that you can hide these ill-gotten gains and we’ll go to Fiji if we have to to get it back.”
Ms Monaco did not specify which yacht she was referring to, but she did say the yacht seized in Fiji was taken to San Diego, where it sits today.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies