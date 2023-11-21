US to review terror designation of Yemen’s Houthi rebels following ship seizure

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US will review its decision to remove the Houthi rebel group from its list of designated terror organisations following the capture of an Israeli-linked ship over the weekend, the White House has announced.

The Yemeni group took control of the Galaxy Leader vessel in the southern Red Sea on Sunday and is holding its 25 crew members hostage.

The ship is believed to be associated with Ray Car Carriers, a company founded by Abraham Ungar, who is known as one of the richest people in Israel.

“In light of the recent targeting of civilians by the Houthis, and now the piracy of a ship in international waters, we have begun a review of potential terrorist designations and we’ll be considering other options together with our allies and partners as well,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reports on Tuesday.

US president Joe Biden lifted the designation of the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen as a global terrorist organisation in 2021. The group was added to the list by the Trump administration in his final month in power.