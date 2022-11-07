Israel’s far-right kingmaker says ‘he’s grown up’ from radical past

A far-right leader set to play a crucial role in returning Benjamin Netanyahu to power in Israel has sought to reassure the country’s minorities that he would protect their rights.

Mr Netanyahu is likely to be backed in a coalition by Religious Zionism, a party led by ultranationalist Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

One of the group’s most prominent members, Itamar Ben-Gvir, appears certain to take a post in any coalition arrangement.